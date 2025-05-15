Dearest gentle readers... or viewers? Regardless, I come today bearing good news — not only do we now have a better idea of when Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive (patience is a virtue, right?), but we also received news that the series will return for yet another season. Two, in fact! On March 14, Netflix announced that Bridgerton Season 5 and Season 6 are forthcoming.

Naturally, they delivered little in the way of details regarding the additional seasons. As has become a bit of a tradition with Bridgerton renewal news, Lady Whistledown herself delivered the exciting revelation, writing, “Dearest Gentle reader, rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

When will Bridgerton Season 5 release?

Since we so far only have a year and not the month for Season 4’s release date, it’s too early to be able to make any sort of reliable approximation. But what we do know is that, last year, series showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that the series has kind of settled into a two-year pace between seasons. Since Season 3, Part II was released in June 2024, we’re assuming Season 4 will hit late spring to early summer of 2026.

So, if we had to guess, we’d wager that Bridgerton Season 5 will come to Netflix around summer 2028. Suffice it to say, fans are not pleased with having to wait so long, as evidenced by comments left on the official Instagram renewal announcement:

“I’m gonna be 40 when this show ends 💀 I’m 29.”

“We cannot wait any longer! MAKE HASTE!!!”

“👀😑 at this point it’s whatever see you when I see you. I’ll still watch each old seasons because all were great.”

At least one fan did give Netflix the benefit of the doubt, reminding fans, “There is such attention to detail and a LOT of work to make these seasons happen, I’m positive the wait is well earned!! 🤍✨ Can’t wait 🥰”

Who will Seasons 5 & 6 be about?

If you’re a fan of the Bridgerton series on Netflix, you probably know it’s based on author Julia Quinn’s romance series, which is obviously about the eight Bridgerton siblings — each book focusing on a different sibling. Netflix accordingly plans to give fans a full eight seasons of Bridgerton, meaning we’re halfway through once Season 4 lands.

So far, we’ve seen the love stories of eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) in Season 1, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Season 2, Colin (Luke Newton) in Season 3, and Season 4 will focus on bohemian brother Benedict (Luke Thompson).

That leaves Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) to fill out the remaining seasons. If Netflix keeps going in the order of the books, Season 5 would tell Eloise’s story and Season 6 would tell Francesca’s.

And rumor has it Francesca’s season will be a queer love story! So, lots to look forward to still in the ton... but we’ll have to exercise plenty of patience. At least the countdown until Season 4 has finally started. Maybe Netflix will surprise us all and drop it in January? One can dream.