Brendan Fraser has become the ultimate comeback kid. His latest performance in The Whale earned him a standing ovation when it was screened at film festivals last year and now the world is anticipating the movie wide release in theaters next week. On the red carpet for the premier of the film yesterday, Brendan was joined by his two sons, Leland, 16, and Holden, 18, who both look as dapper as ever.

It’s a rare occurrence to catch the three men out and about together.

They walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere dressed in unique attire, Brendan with a classic navy blue pinstripe suit, Leland with a relaxed patterned button-down open with a stylish overcoat, and Holden with a casual striped turtleneck with jeans and a velvet blue jacket.

While being interviewed by Freddie Prince Jr. for Interview Mag last month, the 53-year-old revealed that his role in The Whale was inspired by his eldest son, Griffin, 20, who was not at the movie opening.

“My oldest son Griffin has special needs. He’s autistic. He just turned 20. He’s a big kid. He’s six foot five. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity.”

“And because of the beauty of his spectrum — call it a disorder if you will, I disagree with you — he knows nothing of irony,” he added. “He doesn’t know what cynicism is. You can’t insult him. He can’t insult you. He’s the happiest person and is, in my life and many others, also the manifestation of love. Being with my kids and their mom and our family has given me such love that if ever I needed to hold something of value up to try and translate that to what was important to Charlie, I didn’t have to look far.”

Prinze, who absolutely raved over Brendan’s performance, and his character as a human being, shared with Brendan, “I told you [the movie] made me want to be a better father. A better husband. A better friend. It forces you to look inside yourself. You also said something about how whatever you bring into that theater as an audience member, however, you’re programmed to receive information, [and] this movie challenges that in a very gentle way.”

“There’s something about this story that speaks the words that we all want to hear. Whatever the conversation was that you didn’t get from your family member or lover or child. I’m a big sucker for all that, too. I cry at the drop of a hat lately because I know how the sausages are made in life now,” Fraser responded.

Holden also posted about their family affair, captioning it “Boys night out” on his Instagram stories.

The Whale will have its theatrical release on December 9, 2022, and Hollywood has been buzzing that Fraser’s performance could result in an Oscar nomination.

I love this for Brendan, and happy to see the support he is receiving not only from his family but the world.