As the world eagerly awaits the publication of Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me, she’s slowly releasing some of the bombshells that lie within its pages. The biggest so far? She and Justin Timberlake accidentally became pregnant while dating — and Spears opted for an abortion because Timberlake wasn’t ready for parenthood.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” Spears shared in an experpt from her book, shared exclusively with People. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears writes of the pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

"I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she writes. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Timberlake and Spears met on the set of Mickey Mouse Club in 1992, when they were 12 years old. In another expert of the book, she said the pair “quickly connected.”

“...[A]t a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” she writes. “A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

The two went public in 1999 and dated until 2002. The reason for their break-up has never been made clear by either party, but we may at least hear Britney’s full side soon.

Timberlake’s representation has not responded with a comment, according to People.

Spears’ memoir will be released on October 24.