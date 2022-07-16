Brit Just Hit Us With A Remix We Didn't Even Know We Needed

While Britney Spears has been sharing more and more since she was freed from her conservatorship, she hasn’t shared herself singing — until now. Brit was folding laundry and singing to herself when she felt compelled to share a remix of her first single, “Baby One More Time,” with fans.

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes 👚… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼‍♀️ … and here’s me playing at my house 🏡 with a different version of “Baby” … the WORD as in WORDS …” she started the caption, then sharing the updated lyrics with fans.

Apparently, this is the version that Britney originally wanted to release, and she had even recorded it with a producer. But it didn’t earn her team’s approval.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO”

Brit lamented the choice, saying that “the sound was NEW!!” and that her team “embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely noting.”

The pop star goes on to detail the darker moments of her conservatorship, like when she didn’t have access to her car or was told she couldn’t leave the house. Fans flooded the comments of the videos with praise for both her strength throughout the conservatorship and the absolutely fire rendition of “Baby One More Time.”

So when do we get an official recording of this? Baby One More Time (Britney’s Version, 2022) needs to happen.