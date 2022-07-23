Bruce Willis is feeling Lizzo! On Friday, the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet and silly video of Willis and their daughter, 10-year-old Mabel Ray, dancing to a TikTok remix of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

First Mabel shows her dad the moves and wiggles her hips back and forth. Then Willis gives it a try, glancing over at his laughing daughter to make sure he is doing it right and gives a look to the camera for confirmation.

"Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺 #TGIF#happyfriday," Emma captioned the cute father-daughter clip.

Bruce and Emma also share daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, in addition to Mabel. He is also the father of Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In March, Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs the expression and comprehension of language.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the family members wrote on coordinated social posts.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

Given the silly dance moves with Mabel, it looks like Willis truly is living up his retirement days with his family.