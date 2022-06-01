Cameron Diaz Sees Aging Differently Now That She's A Mom

At 49, Cameron Diaz recognizes she’s an “older” mom. But instead of worrying about aging, she’s trying to embrace it.

In a new interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast, the actor and Longevity Book author admitted she’s “excited” to get older and watch her now 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, whom she shares with husband Benji Madden, grow up. Although Diaz says it’s definitely not easy to raise and chase after a toddler at her age, she has a strong support system that helps her become the mother she “aspires” to be.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," Diaz told goop. "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s.”

Diaz said she hopes genetics play a part in her plan, explaining her family’s “from sturdy stock.”

“My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around,” she said. “I think I’ve got some of that. And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

On the podcast, Diaz thanked her longtime friend Paltrow for convincing her to become a mom in the first place, saying it’s “my favorite thing in my whole existence that I’ve ever done.”

“It’s the best thing ever,” Diaz continued. “You were right!”

“Of all the people, you just had to be a mother,” Paltrow, who called Raddix “painfully cute,” told Diaz. “Look, not everyone wants to do it and that’s great, but I knew you were one and I was just trying to pull her out of you.

“I love you for that and I think about it all the time and I totally give you credit,” Diaz told Paltrow, adding, “You and Benj.”

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been married since 2015. Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Avaline wine founder, who has stepped away from Hollywood as of late, said life is now fully about her family — and she’s never been happier.

“The last eight years I shifted into another gear,” Diaz explained, saying she went from focusing on her physical health to working on “really deep, personal healing.”

“I built my life in a completely different way... the center point of it being my family: my marriage, my child, my husband,” Diaz told Paltrow. “I have a great partner who is just an incredible human,” she added, “and just really lucky to have found him when I did.”