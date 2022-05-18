Don't Worry, Cameron Diaz 'Loses Her S--t' With Her Toddler Sometimes, Too

Cameron Diaz tries her best to keep her cool with 2-year-old daughter Raddix, but even she admits to “losing her s—t” sometimes. The actor and Avaline co-founder sat down with Kelly Clarkson on Monday and opened up about her experience parenting a toddler.

When Clarkson asked if she has “those moments” of frustration as a parent, Diaz said yes, but that she always tries to get down to the feelings that are causing Raddix’s tantrums.

“They’re not actively trying to be bad,” Diaz, 49, explained of little kids, saying she uses her “mom checklist” of “Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it?” to get down to the bottom of the situation.

“You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?’” Diaz explained. “And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it.”

Like most parents, Diaz says working through a child’s emotions can be “challenging.” That’s why she always apologizes to her daughter if she loses her cool.

It’s “really imperative,” Diaz told mom-of-two Clarkson, who agreed. “If you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her s—t' And, 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy's human too.'“

Cameron Diaz talks parenthood on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Diaz welcomed daughter Raddix with her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden, in December 2019. The couple shared a statement at the time, which read in part, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂."

Diaz, who went on a break from acting to “reclaim myself for myself,” told Clarkson that welcoming Raddix was the best thing she’s ever done.

“I think because I’m an older parent and I really worked hard to get a child, it’s not something that just happened to me, [I have patience],” she said. “I’m very fortunate to have been able to take the time to do it and be there with her.”

Diaz is currently focused on her clean wine company Avaline, which she co-founded with friend Katherine Power. It sounds like it allows her the balance of working yet being home with Raddix, which Diaz said is “the hugest blessing that I have had.”