Merry Everything

Celebrity Parents Are In The Holiday Spirit, Too

At this point, everyone is sharing festive family photos.

Celebrities are in the holiday spirit, just like us.
Instagram/Reese Whitherspoon

Happy Holidays, from all the celebrity parents you follow on social media! Like us, they too are sharing photos of their little ones at various festivities — whether it’s meeting Santa or lighting the menorah.

December can be a difficult month for many as the excitement and stressors of the season come to a head. But looking back on the memories made and the photos taken perhaps remind parents to sit back, take a breather, and remember what this time of year is really about: dessert.

And being with loved ones, of course.

Below, check out photos of celebrity parents doing their best this holiday season. Hallelujah.

Celebrity 2022 Holiday Photos

‘Tis the season!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their kids.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart poses with her son.

Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

Kate Hudson goofed around with her daughter, Rani Rose.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Jana Kramer and Jolie were in a window display!

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Kim Kardashian wears Christmas pajamas with her son Saint, daughter Chicago, and nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon put up her white Christmas as soon as possible.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

J.Lo looked chic next to her Christmas tree.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear lights the menorah.

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly got in the spirit by slipping on costumes!

Jenne Dewan/Instagram

The Rock hides Elf on a Shelf, too. Here is a photo of his daughter Jasmine searching for it.

The Rock/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia celebrated Spirit Week at school.

Kaavia James/Instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard kiss during Christmas festivities.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Olivia Munn gave her son Malcolm “Asian sniff kisses” by the Christmas tree.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Mandy Moore and family stroll through a light show.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made gingerbread cookies together.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas saw Christmas lights with her daughter Malti in New Jersey.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Snooki shared a photo of her three kids with Santa.

Snooki/Instagram

Lance Bass lights the menorah with his daughter.

Lance Bass/Instagram

Iggy Azalea and her son in matching PJs.

Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and her daughter look festive, for sure!

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling met Santa.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with their son Legendary and Santa.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Andy Cohen and his kids Ben and Lucy light the menorrah.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess and their son Zane.

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Blake Lively shared photos of her lovely Christmas cookie designs.

Blake Lively/Instagram
1/25