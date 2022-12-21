Celebrity Parents Are In The Holiday Spirit, Too
At this point, everyone is sharing festive family photos.
Happy Holidays, from all the celebrity parents you follow on social media! Like us, they too are sharing photos of their little ones at various festivities — whether it’s meeting Santa or lighting the menorah.
December can be a difficult month for many as the excitement and stressors of the season come to a head. But looking back on the memories made and the photos taken perhaps remind parents to sit back, take a breather, and remember what this time of year is really about: dessert.
And being with loved ones, of course.
Below, check out photos of celebrity parents doing their best this holiday season. Hallelujah.
Celebrity 2022 Holiday Photos
‘Tis the season!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their kids.
Melissa Joan Hart poses with her son.
Kate Hudson goofed around with her daughter, Rani Rose.
Jana Kramer and Jolie were in a window display!
Kim Kardashian wears Christmas pajamas with her son Saint, daughter Chicago, and nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.
Reese Witherspoon put up her white Christmas as soon as possible.
J.Lo looked chic next to her Christmas tree.
Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear lights the menorah.
Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly got in the spirit by slipping on costumes!
The Rock hides Elf on a Shelf, too. Here is a photo of his daughter Jasmine searching for it.
Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia celebrated Spirit Week at school.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard kiss during Christmas festivities.
Olivia Munn gave her son Malcolm “Asian sniff kisses” by the Christmas tree.
Mandy Moore and family stroll through a light show.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made gingerbread cookies together.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas saw Christmas lights with her daughter Malti in New Jersey.
Snooki shared a photo of her three kids with Santa.
Lance Bass lights the menorah with his daughter.
Iggy Azalea and her son in matching PJs.
Jessica Simpson and her daughter look festive, for sure!
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling met Santa.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with their son Legendary and Santa.
Andy Cohen and his kids Ben and Lucy light the menorrah.
Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess and their son Zane.
Blake Lively shared photos of her lovely Christmas cookie designs.