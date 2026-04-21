There is no better season tied to reading in my memory than summer. Whether it was a school’s summer reading list or my local library’s suggestions, I kept a steady stream of books in hand all summer long as a kid. My favorite summer books weren’t necessarily themed around summer, but they all had storylines of identity, of friendship, and of change.

And you know, as a late-30s mom of three? I feel more like my kid self than ever before. So there are plenty of children’s books I need to re-read this summer as an adult.

The wonderful thing about re-reading your favorite books from childhood as an adult is that they’re all just the perfect length and pocket of nostalgia and feel-good vibes. Even the books with harder stories and tougher lessons to digest, you’ll finish reading a childhood favorite and just feel better. And gosh, don’t we all want to feel better?

So grab a cold glass of tea or lemonade — maybe a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut, you little bookworm — and find a spot in a treehouse or a hammock or on a blanket in the grass to re-read these classics. Most are novels, some are shorter than others, and there’s even a picture book that will give you all the feels the minute you see the cover.

Put down your phone. We’re reading our childhood favorites this summer.

The House on Mango Street 'The House on Mango Street' by Sandra Cisneros $13 $7.40 See on Amazon Sale Summer is the perfect time to read a coming-of-age story, and there are few as vibrant and visceral as The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. Written in 1984, the novel tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, a Chicana girl living in a Hispanic neighborhood in Chicago. At 12, Esperanza already has a lot going on — puberty, friendships, a whole lot of feelings — but when you add in domestic violence, racism, sexual harassment, and more? She’s got to grow up pretty fast. The House on Mango Street is all about identity and the things that build us up (and tear us down). It’s such a heart-wrenching, beautiful read for the summer.

The Watsons Go to Birmingham 'The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963' by Christopher Paul Curtis $17.99 $10.93 See on Amazon Sale This is one of those book covers that just seared into my memory. The Watsons Go to Birmingham was a must for me to read every summer as a kid, and its description of Birmingham in 1963 and the Civil Rights Movement really put the history into perspective for little me. The story follows the Watsons, an African-American family of five who lives in Flint, Michigan. The story is told from the perspective of Kenny, the middle child, as the family travels to Birmingham to let the oldest of the three, Byron, live with his grandmother. All of this alone is enough for a compelling story, but when you add in the historical elements — and how deeply it affects them all — it really makes the story feel like required reading.

Because of Winn-Dixie 'Because of Winn-Dixie' by Kate DiCamillo See price on Amazon See on Amazon I read Because of Winn-Dixie a few summers ago with my three girls, and goodness, it was the perfect summer book. The story of 10-year-old Opal moving to a new town in Florida so her father can preach is one of loss, friendship, and identity. Opal’s mother is gone, and while that loneliness hangs on her, finding a stray dog that she names Winn-Dixie really turns Opal’s whole summer around. (This one also has a great movie companion to watch after you read the book.)

When I Was Young in the Mountains 'When I Was Young in the Mountains' written by Cynthia Rylant, illustrated by Diane Goode $8.99 $7.17 See on Amazon Sale When I Was Young in the Mountains is a picture book, but it’ll still give you all the feelings as if it were a 200-page YA novel. I remember reading this one as a kid over and over, and the illustrations accompanying Cynthia Rylant’s story of a little girl’s idyllic life with her grandparents in Appalachia will make you swoon for summer and bare feet and cornbread.

Charlotte’s Web 'Charlotte's Web' written by E.B. White, illustrated by Garth Williams $10.99 $6.29 See on Amazon Sale Charlotte’s Web is another one I read to my daughters over the course of a summer, and it was just the sweetest. If you haven’t read this classic in a while, it’s the story of Wilbur the pig (who’s a tiny bit whinier than I remembered as a kid) and his sweet friendship with Charlotte, a spider who changes his whole life with her web. Warning: You will not be prepared for how emotional reading the end is.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' by Ann Brashares $11.99 $6.98 See on Amazon Sale I’m going to tell you right now, these novels came out when I was the exact same age as the four besties, and I still feel that same thrill of recognition and identity when I re-read The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Whether you read all four of them or just the first one, the story of four besties trying to figure out who they are apart from each other in a summer will tug at all of the hidden parts of you.

Addy Saves the Day 'Addy Saves the Day: A Summer Story' See price on Amazon See on Amazon Honestly, any of the American Girl summer-themed historical books are worth a re-read, but I especially loved Addy Saves the Day: A Summer Story. Addy and her family are working hard to reunite their family, and all of the talk about their past brings up a lot of memories — and feelings — for Addy and the enslaved life she once lived. This one also features some great themes of friendship and identity, and reads like the perfect bite-sized historical fiction.

Hatchet 'Hatchet' by Gary Paulsen $8.99 $5.41 See on Amazon Sale Before the Roman Empire, the boys I knew spent most of their time thinking about the book Hatchet. The YA survival novel is about a 13-year-old boy named Brian who survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness en route to visit his father for the summer. For 54 days, he must find food, shelter, and protection, with only a small hatchet his mother gave him on hand. It’s pretty grueling, but a great summer read.

James and the Giant Peach 'James and the Giant Peach' written by Roald Dahl, illustrated by Quentin Blake $8.99 $7.64 See on Amazon Sale There are a million Roald Dahl books to choose from and read over and over, but James and the Giant Peach is one of the best. When a boy named James ends up having to live with two terrible aunts, he’s saved by the most unlikely of heroes: a giant peach he accidentally and magically grows, filled with new friends. It’s just pure wonder and fantasy, and a delightful read.

Esperanza Rising 'Esperanza Rising' by Pam Muñoz Ryan $7.99 $5.34 See on Amazon Sale Summer is for dreaming, for creating, for rising, and those are exactly the vibes in the classic Esperanza Rising. The story of a girl and her mother being forced out of their privileged life and into one of hardship and heartache is enough to make anyone feel something, but the way Esperanza fights against it all will make you a little weepy.

Welcome to Camp Nightmare 'Welcome to Camp Nightmare' by R.L. Stine $8.99 $7.91 See on Amazon Sale You can’t reread children’s books without rereading a Goosebumps story, right? Welcome to Camp Nightmare is #9 in the Goosebumps series, but all about a creepy summer camp, so it’s obviously a perfect choice. It will remind you of summer nights staying up late to read and constantly looking for a new Goosebumps book in stores.

The Outsiders 'The Outsiders' by S.E. Hinton $14.99 $7.98 See on Amazon Sale I’ve already mentioned that a coming-of-age book feels like a quintessential summer read, but The Outsiders especially does because when I was a kid, this was always on the local library’s summer reading list. With themes on society, on friendship, and on identity, everybody — adult and kid alike — can relate to Ponyboy and his friends.

Holes 'Holes' by Louis Sachar $8.99 $6.99 See on Amazon Sale Did any book completely rev up an entire middle school like Holes did? This one is a classic for a reason, and the minute you let yourself get lost in the hot desert sun and the mystery of Stanley Yelnats and his family’s curse, you’ll remember what a hold it had on tween you.

The Secret Garden 'The Secret Garden' by Frances Hodgson Burnett $9.99 $7.50 See on Amazon Sale Whether you were a Big Bow Girl as a kid or never got a chance to pretend to be Mary, The Secret Garden is totally worth rereading over the summer. With themes of advocacy, of perseverance, and of self-awareness, I honestly think we could all use a reminder of some of the lessons from this story.

Baby-Sitters’ Summer Vacation 'Baby-Sitters' Club Summer Vacation' by Ann M. Martin $8.99 $7.59 See on Amazon Sale Listen, you could truly read any of the original Baby-Sitters’ Club books for summer vibes, but the specific title Summer Vacation is a must. The Baby-Sitters’ Club is off to summer camp, and while there are a whole lot of things to look forward to, the boys' camp just across the way might be the most compelling. Major ‘90s tween vibes here, and I welcome them with open arms.

Camp Saddlebrook Thriftbooks 'Camp Saddlebrook' by Joanna Campbell $6.19 see on thriftbooks I was a horse girl in book form only in the ‘90s, and I especially loved the Thoroughbred Series. One of the books — Camp Saddlebrook — gives major summer camp vibes as one of the girls heads off to riding camp, but ends up making enemies with a true mean girl.

Ella Enchanted 'Ella Enchanted' by Gail Carson Levine $9.99 $6.99 See on Amazon Sale I distinctly remember checking Ella Enchanted out of the library one summer with my mom and reading the whole thing in almost one sitting. The slightly backwards story of Cinderella, Ella is cursed with the gift of “obedience” and desperately wants to free herself from this so she can be her own person. It’s the perfect mixture of coming-of-age and fantasy for a summer read.

You Can’t Eat Your Chicken Pox, Amber Brown 'You Can't Eat Your Chicken Pox, Amber Brown' written by Paula Danziger, illustrated by Tony Ross $7.99 $6.20 See on Amazon Sale The Amber Brown series was a personal favorite of mine, even when I was “too old” for the books. In You Can’t Eat Your Chicken Pox, Amber Brown, the title character is all set to go visit her aunt in London and her father in Paris for the summer — where she will convince him to come back home. But suddenly, those mosquito bites she was fighting feel like something more, threatening her entire summer plan. I always found these books laugh-out-loud funny, and they are still a delightful read as an adult.