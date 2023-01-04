Chilli From TLC Is Dating Matthew Lawrence In A '90s Dream Come True

In the most nostalgic news of the year so far, Chilli of the iconic girl group TLC is dating ‘90s heartthrob Matthew Lawrence. Her rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed the romance on Tuesday, saying Chilli — whose real name is Rozonda Thomas — is very much “in love.”

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan told People. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Chilli, 51, and Lawrence, 42, officially linked up in the fall after they were spotted together on the beach in Hawaii in August. Jordan further confirmed that the pair spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the Mrs. Doubtfire star met the singer’s family.

The TLC member and the Boy Meets World actor made their relationship Instagram official over New Year’s Eve weekend — posting a stylized video of them dancing to A-ha's "Take on Me" in matching pajamas.

Chilli and Matthew Lawrence dancing together.

Chilli, who formed TLC with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in the early ‘90s, was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, which ended publicly in 2003. She also has a son, Tron, 25, with music producer Dallas Austin.

Lawrence recently finalized his divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke after nearly three years of marriage. The pair initially dated in 2007 after his brother, fellow actor Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on DWTS. They reunited and got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

Although Lawrence hasn’t commented on his divorce, fans and celebrity friends alike seem to be championing his new romance with Chilli.

“This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️,” his Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel commented on the Instagram video.

Same here!