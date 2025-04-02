OK, Mario Kart fans, our time has come! Or at least it will very soon: Nintendo served up a ton of exciting updates during the just-dropped Nintendo Direct. Not only do we now know the official release date for Mario Kart 9, but we also know what it’ll be called (yup, it’s breaking out of the number mold) and got a good look at the new features. So, let’s get into it.

First things first, what we’ve all been referring to as Mario Kart 9 has its own official name: Mario Kart World. For good reason, too: You’re playing all over the globe on a scale that just feels, well, like a whole new world, even for Nintendo. Here’s everything we know about what you can expect, when more details (and the game itself) will drop, and whether this new Mario Kart will be compatible with your current Nintendo Switch.

When does Mario Kart World come out?

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer. Mario Kart World’s release date is the day the Nintendo Switch 2 becomes available, on June 5.

But if you were banking on playing it on your existing Switch, there’s a bit of bad news: Mario Kart World is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Honestly, this could very well just be a logistics thing. Mario Kart 9/Mario Kart World looks to be considerably more advanced than any prior version of Mario Kart, so it may simply be too taxing on the existing Switch’s hardware.

Are there new characters?

Nintendo hasn’t made any direct announcements about new characters, but in the fast-paced trailer, one certainly stood out: the Moo Moo Meadows Cow! Definitely didn’t see that one coming. I also saw Penguin and Chargin’ Chuck driving in snippets of the trailer. So, that makes me wonder if other little auxiliary characters will be unlocked at some point, like Luma or Fuzzy. And Nabbit was in the mix, too.

As far as the familiar faces we know and love, the Nintendo Direct preview confirmed Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Pauline, Birdo, Princess Rosalina, Toadette, Lakitu, King Boo, Shy Guy, Hammer Bro, Wario, Waluigi, Bowser, Koopa, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Baby Bowser, Baby Daisy, and Baby Rosaline.

There are 42 characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, including my personal favorite, Ludwig, that we can assume will also be available in Mario Kart World. The biggest update in regards to racers is this new version supports up to 24 racers on the course at one time, the most in the franchise’s history.

What other new courses and features are there?

There’s a ton to be pumped about. Lots of new vehicles and various customizations. Like, the racers all look accessorized AF — King Boo in a bomber jacket? I see you, sir. Thanks to glimpses of jet skis and jets, we know there will be new vehicles. And racers will apparently have several new moves they can make. At one point, it appears they parkour off walls?! Weather, time of day, and region can all affect the conditions of courses and change throughout races.

As far as new courses, there appear to be plenty. We’d already seen the desert-themed Yoshi’s Diner course when Nintendo made the initial reveal, but in this new trailer, we can see a Peach-themed temple, a land with dinosaurs, and much more.

Any other cool new updates?

I feel confident we’ll keep learning fun little details all the way up to the launch date on June 5, but you know Nintendo is going to keep some things secret, too. Something the company did reveal about Mario Kart World is the fact there there will be some new modes of play.

In Free Roam, racers can drive off-road “virtually anywhere” to explore new lands and possible shortcuts. You can even “take scenic drives with your friends” and stop to take pictures together.

In Knockout Tour, the goal is to race nonstop from one corner of the world to another. The catch? There will be checkouts all along the route. If you’re below the placement that shows up at one of these checkpoints, you’ll be eliminated.

One of the things I’m most excited about, which Nintendo discussed in more depth during the Nintendo Direct about the Switch 2, is the dedicated chat feature. My friends and I often play online together but literally just group call and talk on the phone while we play. Now we’ll be able to play and chat through the game/console, and if we get the camera that goes along with this feature, we’ll even be able to see each other in-screen and take snapshots of our group chat play.

How much does Mario Kart World cost?

According to Nintendo’s website, the game will cost $79.99, which is a bit more than their typical new game pricing of around $59.99. However, if you buy it as part of the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle, you’ll save $30. Pre-orders start on April 9.

We should learn more about all of these details on April 17, when Nintendo streams a new Mario Kart World Direct.