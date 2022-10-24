Christina Perri Welcomes ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby’

After suffering the devastating loss of her baby Rosie two years ago, Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl.

"She's here!⁣ With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely," Christina wrote on Instagram Oct. 23. "Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣Pixie Rose Costabile ⁣10.22.22⁣.”

Perri’s comments were flooded with notes of congratulations from friends and fans alike. “Congratulations beautiful mama!” wrote Ashley Greene. “Congratulations she’s so beautiful. I know the prayers that went before her. Bless bless 🙏,” wrote another.

Back in May, Perri announced that she was expecting another baby. She and Costabile share 4-year-old daughter Carmella, who starred in the big reveal video by opening a gift that contained sonogram photos of her soon-to-be-sister.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Christina captioned the clip. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy."

Perri had a miscarriage early on in 2020. In November of the same year, she suffered a late-term pregnancy loss when her daughter Rosie was “born silent” in what could have been linked to a blood-clotting disorder.

"Last night we lost our baby girl," Perri captioned a tender photo of her Rosie’s hand in her own. "She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts." She released a record of lullabies for Rosie, titled Songs for Rosie, a year after losing her.

As painful as the experience was, Perri has been determined to share her story in hopes of de-stigmatizing miscarriage and helping expectant mothers to get access to medical screenings that could prevent the loss she experienced with Rosie. She also wanted to normalize all aspects of grieving a late-term pregnancy loss, including “having the postpartum body without the baby.”

“While I was healing from losing her, it felt like I was coming into my body for the first time,” Perri explained. “I don’t think I’ve ever taken care of myself as much as I have this year. I stopped looking in the mirror. I stopped trying to fit into my old clothes. I stopped trying to hide my body. It’s probably the most gentle I’ve ever been with myself,” she explained at the time.

Starting a new chapter after losing a child can feel impossible, but it seems like Perri has done everything in her power to commemorate Rosie’s memory and move forward with her family.