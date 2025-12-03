I’m always a little wary of new Christmas movies. There’s just something about the tried-and-true holiday films that makes me anxious about wasting 90 minutes on something I haven’t seen before, but look — the new Christmas movies this year are so good, especially if you’re looking for a Christmas movie with an extra dose of nostalgia. This year, there are several new Christmas movies starring icons from the ‘90s and ‘00s that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Like, even more so than a Christmas movie usually does.

With so many streaming platforms available now, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all of the Christmas movie options for 2025. (And don’t forget, you still have to make time to watch all the classics and your old favorites.) So let me help you out with this list of new Christmas movies coming out this year, each starring an iconic actor or actress from the ‘90s and ‘00s, like Michelle Pfeiffer, Brandy, and Chad Michael Murray... just to name a few. These are all pretty light and fun, some cornier than others, and they make for the perfect family movie night or Christmas movie watching with your besties.

Grab the Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes — it’s time to become your own Ghost of Christmas Past.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas A divorced couple’s first Christmas, and they decide to spend it together? What could go wrong? Starring Alicia Silverstone (queen), along with Melissa Joan Hart (icon), and yes, even Oliver Hudson (OK, fine, we like you, too), A Merry Little Ex-Mas is the perfect holiday movie. Lighthearted, fun, a good blend of romcom and wholesome cheesiness — it’s got it all. You can stream A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix.

Oh. What. Fun. I will watch Michelle Pfeiffer do literally anything, but in Oh. What. Fun. she really hits the mark as an overwhelmed mom who’s feeling extremely unappreciated by her family this holiday season — so she bails. It’s so funny, with a great cast that also includes Denis Leary and Eva Longoria, and you’re going to call your mom as soon as the credits roll and thank her for everything. You can stream Oh. What. Fun. on Prime Video starting Dec. 3.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Oh, come on. You know this one’s on the list, and you know it’s going to be ridiculously fun. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie stars Nick, Joe, and Kevin as themselves, rushing to get home for the holidays after a long European tour. But when confrontation happens between the three brothers, Santa himself puts a curse on them to figure out their issues, or they’ll never make it home in time. You are absolutely going to love it. You can stream A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Hulu and Disney+.

Joy to the World Ever seen the 1945 film Christmas in Connecticut? Well, Joy to the World feels a bit inspired by it, as a woman known for being a lifestyle guru suddenly has to film a Christmas dinner at the home she doesn’t exactly have. But no matter how you feel about the premise, your 2005 crush Chad Michael Murray is in the movie to make you feel like you got your Christmas gift a little early. You can stream Joy to the World on Hulu.

She’s Making a List I know, I know, our girl Lacey Chabert is all over those Hallmark Christmas movies, but that’s no reason to skip her latest. She’s Making a List has Chabert portraying a woman named Isabel who is literally an investigator for Santa’s naughty list. But when she has to investigate a devoted single dad, things, of course, get a little tougher to figure out. You can watch She’s Making a List on Hallmark Dec. 6 and stream it after on Hallmark+.

Christmas Everyday You know who’s always been that girl? Brandy. And you can catch her this holiday season in the movie Christmas Everyday. As the eldest daughter of a family experiencing their first Christmas without their dad, Brandy has to take care of a lot, and a handsome man coming into her life might help her realize she’s worth taking care of, too. You can stream Christmas Everyday on the Lifetime Channel.