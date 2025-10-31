Listen, we’ve been patient enough. We streamed the breezy summer movies. We sat through horror marathons leading up to Halloween. Sure, maybe the hardcore holiday fans (hi, it me) even snuck in an off-season Christmas movie prior to this point. But now’s our time to truly shine because, once spooky season is in the rearview, we’ve officially entered prime Christmas movie viewing time. And happily for those of us who could never watch too many Hallmark “home for the holidays” type rom-coms or classic Christmas capers, there are quite a few new Christmas movies already queued up to roll through the end of the year.

So, who’s with me? Let’s be real: This year has been a total sh*tshow — we need to drown it out in hot cocoa and twinkle lights and mistletoe. Here’s what I’ll be snuggled up on the couch watching as we all pretend the world isn’t on fire.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy

Streaming: Prime Video | Release date: Nov. 5

Tyler Perry knows how to play on all of our emotions, and this will surely prove no different. Shannon Thornton stars as Joy, a New York fashion designer who’s unlucky in love and her career (as talented as she is). So, she follows her crush to Colorado for a romantic holiday escape, only to end up stranded in a snowstorm and rescued by an enigmatic stranger (Tosin Morohunfola).

Unexpected Christmas

In Theaters: Nov. 7, 2025 → Streaming on Peacock in December

Raise your hand if you’d watch anything with Lil Rel Howery (raise hand emoji). Here, he plays Richard, a man fresh off a breakup from Marissa, played by DomiNque Perry. She naturally doesn’t expect to see him at her family’s Christmas gathering… until he shows up on the arm of Marissa’s estranged stepsister Kerry (Reagan Gomez). Romantic mix-ups, old rivalries, family grudges and secrets — ah, just the stuff dream holiday movies are made of.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Streaming: Disney+ | Release date: Nov. 14, 2025

From the minute I read that the tagline of this movie is “Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro,” I was sold. In it, the famous siblings play over-the-top versions of themselves as they face a series of escalating obstacles trying to make it from London back home to New York for the holidays. Think of it as Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, but with the Jonas bros.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Streaming: Netflix | Release date: Nov. 12, 2025

A recently divorced couple, Kate (Alicia Silverstone) and Everett (Oliver Hudson), decide to spend one final holiday together as a family before she sells their beloved home — but that proves easier said than done when Everett shows up with his glamorous new girlfriend (Jameela Jamil). Kate’s holiday dream starts to spiral into chaos, but she might just find closure along the way.

Champagne Problems

Streaming: Netflix | Release date: Nov. 19

While we all wait for Minka Kelly to return as Quinn in Ransom Canyon Season 2, we can get our Minka fix in his holiday rom-com, where she plays an ambitious American exec jetting off to Paris to land a champagne brand. All’s going according to plan, until she accidentally falls for the bubbly empire’s handsome heir (Tom Wozniczka).

The Family Plan 2

Streaming: Apple TV+ | Release date: Nov. 21, 2025

If you didn’t see the first Family Plan when it dropped back in 2023, better go watch it ahead of this sequel! It’s more surprises and shenanigans for Mark Wahlberg’s Dan, who has planned the perfect holiday vacation overseas for his wife, Jessica (Michelle Monaghan), and their kids. Alas, another mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harrington) appears to shake up Dan’s life.

Jingle Bell Heist

Streaming: Netflix | Release date: Nov. 26, 2025

Sophia (Olivia Holt, who is good in everything she does!) and Nick (Connor Swindells) have a holiday conundrum on their hands: They’re both small-time thieves with their eyes on the same BIG Christmas Eve score. So, to pull off robbing London’s most notorious department store, they form an uneasy alliance that’s more mischief than mistletoe… or is it?

My Secret Santa

Streaming: Netflix | Release date: Dec. 3

When single mom Taylor sees that a local ski resort needs a Santa, and, well, she needs a job, she goes undercover as Kris Kringle to get the gig. Then she meets the charming heir of the hotel where she’s playing Santa, and things get even more complicated. It’s giving Mrs. Doubtfire vibes, so love that, and it stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Virgin River) and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) — two absolute faves.

Oh. What. Fun

Streaming: Prime Video | Release date: Dec. 3

If you like your Christmas movies with a star-studded ensemble, you've come to the right place. Michelle Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, the glue that holds her loud and chaotic but lovable family together. She holds it down every holiday season, in fact, and yet they somehow manage to leave her home alone after she plans a special outing for everyone. So, she decided to have her own Christmas adventure! The incredible supporting cast includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, and Eva Longoria.

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

Apple TV+

Streaming: Apple TV+ | Release date: Dec. 5

Yes, please, take me back to a simpler time — a time when I would sit cross-legged on the brown shag carpet of my living room floor and watch the mythical creatures known as Fraggles. In this modern reboot, the Fraggles can’t wait for the first snow of the season. However, when only a single snowflake arrives, Gogo can’t write the annual holiday song everyone expects to kick off the season’s beloved traditions.

Merv

Streaming: Prime Video | Release date: Dec. 10

When an estranged couple (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) decide to co-parent their dog after a breakup, they get a little more than they bargained for: Merv is depressed. Their solution? Take him on a trip to Florida to lift his spirits, of course! Only, Merv’s depression may not be the only thing that gets mended on this trip.

Bonus Picks

If you blow through these and need even more holiday cheer, fear not: Hallmark and Lifetime both have a slew of new holiday content coming to their respective apps and cable channels.

So, whether you’re in the mood for cozy romance, family chaos, or something in between, this year’s lineup of new Christmas movies covers every vibe. Let the season’s binge-watching begin!