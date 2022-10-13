Coco Austin Bathed Her 6-Year-Old In The Sink And The Internet Attacked

There’s no question that busy moms are always looking for the most efficient way to get something done especially when juggling work, kids’ schedules, and household tasks. Sometimes the thing that is the easiest doesn’t always make the most sense but it works. Reality TV personality Coco Austin knows this all too well.

The Ice Loves Coco star was slammed by the internet after she posted what was seemingly a run of the mill “Get Ready With Me” video to her Instagram account. In the video, she shows her 6-year-old daughter — Chanel — watching an iPad while sitting in a bubble-soaked kitchen sink.

“Sink is easiest when you have to be fast,” she wrote in the video.

Though the video was Austin sharing how excited she was for Chanel’s first fashion show, viewers focused on the kindergartener in the sink instead. One troll comment wrote, “Sink is for food. And this kid is 6 she can shower herself.and shower is the fastest...”

Another chimed in, “If you’re in a rush why is she on her tablet ? Why are you posting this anyway on the internet? Then you get pissed when people comment? Help this make sense.”

Austin, fed up with the criticism, clapped back at the trolls, commenting that she can’t seem to win when it comes to the internet.

“Everything I do, people have got to say something about it," she told Page Six. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

She also went on to air her frustration that the video was supposed to highlight her excitement for Chanel’s first fashion show. However, viewers fixated on a second or two of footage that they deemed much more interesting. “I was going to the fashion show," Austin continued, “and they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else.”

When the video first went viral, Austin shared the Page Six news article to her Twitter account and blasted those making a big deal out of seemingly nothing, deeming herself an “unconventional mother.”

“Wow just Wow! Here we go again!” she tweeted. “Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!”

Austin added, “People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”

Her child is clean and going to a fashion show. Seems like she has it made with Austin as her mom! Yet people are ragging on her. A dad would get a gold medal for even remembering to put their kid in the tub before a big event. Ah, the classic double standard and impossible standards of being a mom.

But honestly though, let’s put aside how Austin is bathing her child in the sink and focus on how she has a sink big enough to even fit a six-year-old! Jealous!