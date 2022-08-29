MTV personality and radio host, Nessa Diab spilled the beans that she and activist Colin Kaepernick are now officially parents! A few weeks after giving birth, Diab revealed on Instagram that she and the former 49ers quarterback were now mom and dad to a new, beautiful bundle of joy.

Ahead of attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Diab expressed her desire to share the news with fans as she took a step away from being a mom to go back to work, appearing on the red carpet for the night.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" she wrote on Instagram. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

She continued to reflect on how challenging and trying the recovery journey after giving birth can be. "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!” she wrote.

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick and their new baby.

She went on to express her gratitude for Kaepernick for being such a supportive partner during her pregnancy and beyond. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she wrote.

The couple didn’t release the sex or name of their new baby, and the black-and-white shot of the family of three doesn’t show the sweet baby’s face.

Diab and Kaepernick first confirmed they were a couple in Feb 2016 when they attended a charity function together, according to TMZ. A little over a year later, they made their first public appearance together at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2017 where Kaepernick was being honored.

When Kaepernick was named the Citizen of the Year by GQ magazine, Diab expressed her love and admiration for her man in the magazine. “I’m very fortunate that I have Colin next to me,” she wrote. “It’s everything. We love each other, we care for each other, and we have to remind each other that, hey, we’re doing our part, we’re trying to make a difference.”

The radio host ended her announcement with the sentiment that she felt more connected to her fans (and herself) than ever before. She reflected on how becoming a mother opens your eyes and heart to a whole new world in ways you’d never expect. “I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined,” she wrote.

“My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always.”

Best wishes to the entire family!