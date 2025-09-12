11 Comfort Movies To Bring Your Heart Rate Down This Weekend

There are few things better than a feel-good movie to pull you out of a slump, but sometimes we don’t even need the motivation or inspiration; we just need something to cover us like a blanket. We need a movie that just hits all the little dopamine circuits for us and leaves us feeling refreshed and safe and cared for... a little reset in our bodies. And while it may stress you out to think movies just have to be full of cozy forests and super aesthetic settings, the truth is, there are plenty of comfort movies that can bring your heart rate down without being overly sweet or soft.

What you’re looking for in a movie to help you recalibrate is something that’s not too intense, something that doesn’t leave you feeling panicked or stressed as you watch, and something that simply leaves you feeling good. It doesn’t have to inspire you to do anything or make you want to even get off the couch; it just needs to feel like it did its job so you can feel like yourself again. No matter why your body’s currently in fight-or-flight, these 11 movies may just be able to help. They’re the kind of movies you watch on a Friday night, a Sunday afternoon, mid-day when you need a pick-me-up — the kind of movies that bring your heart rate down and help you breathe.

Julie & Julia To me, the best comfort movies are the ones that make you want to eat a bowl of pasta or bake a big batch of brownies, and what could be better than Julie & Julia? With Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep (the latter portraying Julia Child), this movie has an all-star cast that will make you feel all warm and gooey inside. Like hot brie. You can stream Julie & Julia on Prime and Apple TV.

Miss Congeniality Every millennial knows where she was the first time she saw Miss Congeniality, I’m sure of it, and the movie packs some major feel-good moments. It’s not a cozy film necessarily, but it does remind you that we all have a way to make things happen, we can all make the world a little better somehow, and everything at the end really is going to be OK. You can stream Miss Congeniality on Peacock, Prime, and Apple TV.

Austin Powers I probably watched Austin Powers 800 times in my childhood, and it’s still a favorite of both mine and my husband’s whenever we need a little pick-me-up. Laugh-out-loud funny, extremely low stakes — it reminds you of the ‘90s in the most wonderful way. Mike Myers is a genius. You can stream Austin Powers on Prime and Apple TV.

The Princess Bride Whether you quote The Princess Bride the entire time you’re watching or simply sink into your couch and enjoy the trip through Buttercup and Westley’s love story is up to you. But this movie has everything, and you already know it ends extremely well. You can stream The Princess Bride on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Matilda Matilda reminds me of Saturday afternoons in the ‘90s with nothing to do but hang out with my mom, maybe go to the library later, and eat some good snacky dinner on a big blanket on the floor. It does not get much more “bring your heart rate down” than that, I’m afraid. You can stream Matilda on Prime.

Ghostbusters The ‘80s were a magical time for movies, and I really love Ghostbusters best of all. This is another one of those that will probably make you feel like a kid again, and that kind of nostalgia and coziness must be bottled up forever and ever. You can stream Ghostbusters on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off You know when basic cable shows a movie on a Sunday afternoon, and it’s just the perfect thing to recalibrate your bones? That’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. While Ferris is a total butt — and I stand by that — it’s one of those great ‘80s movies that you can watch as you’re baking something yummy or drifting in and out of sleep on the couch and still feel like you got to watch the whole thing. You can stream Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, and AMC+.

The Parent Trap I know that The Parent Trap gives millennials all the feels because of our childhoods, but I’m begging you to watch it when you need your spirit to settle. For Natasha Richardson specifically. She’s one of those screen moms that you just want to crawl through the screen and hug, and you just know she gives the best back scratches when you’re not feeling like yourself. You can stream The Parent Trap on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Back to the Future Science fiction meets cozy 1950s meets ‘80s nostalgia? All wrapped up in a perfect movie starring Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox. You can say so much less. Back to the Future is my all-time favorite movie ~and~ my ultimate comfort movie, so throw it on this weekend if you need to just veg out and feel human again. You can stream Back to the Future on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Beetlejuice Not every Tim Burton film is great at getting your heart rate down (Edward Scissorhands really gets me all fired up), but Beetlejuice is such a perfect comedy. The stakes are low, the laughs are aplenty, and there’s a nice happy ending. Plus, it’s spooky season! You can stream Beetlejuice on Prime Video and Apple TV.

13 Going on 30 Sometimes, when you need to feel good, what you really want is a deep layer of nostalgia that you can just ease yourself into. 13 Going on 30 is exactly that. Plus, Jennifer Garner’s character is so happy-go-lucky and doing her best that it’s hard not to watch and fall in love with life, too. You can stream 13 Going on 30 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Pluto.

So, which comfort movie are you cueing up first?