If you already know the lion fell in love with the lamb, then it’s time to switch it up and try one of these movies like Twilight. Let’s tuck away our Twilight DVDs in favor of something new, yes? The 2008 film starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart — let’s be really clear — is one of those movies that’s so bad that it’s amazing. A true work of art. Full of supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves, Twilight, based on the book of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, became an absolute phenomenon in the early aughts and spawned more films to fill out the franchise.

The films played host to numerous well-known actors, including Dakota Fanning, Bryce Dallas Howard, and even Rami Malek, so it couldn’t have been too bad of a movie series, right? Well, while the whole series was enjoyable, the rest of the movies didn’t quite stack up to the delightfully campy Twilight. It’s the ultimate quotable film with so many good bits, which is why we keep coming back to it again and again. Alas, if you want a new movie that feels like Twilight — replete with sexual tension, magic, and forbidden love — without actually being Twilight, try one of these alternatives.

1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

We, of course, have to start here. Any Twilight fan worth their salt knows that Fifty Shades of Grey was born out of Twilight. The sexy movie starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan began as Twilight fan fiction and literotica. If you aren’t familiar with fan fiction, it’s what fans of an existing project write on the internet. So EL James, the author of Fifty Shades of Grey, took the characters of Bella and Edward that Stephenie Meyer created, and put them into a new world and story she created (originally called Master of the Universe). After gaining attention on the internet, James published the story under the name Fifty Shades of Grey and changed all the character names to be original. So if you get Bella and Edward vibes from Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, there’s a reason. As for the story, it’s a steamy love story about a good girl falling for a bad boy, you know how it goes.

2. Tuck Everlasting (2002)

If you’re looking for something in the fairy-tale realm, Tuck Everlasting is a love story about a girl who falls in love with a boy, only to find out his family is immortal. Though you won’t necessarily find vampires here, you will find those beings who live forever (just like the Twilight vampires who are frozen in time). When it comes down to it, Winnie (Alexis Bledel) has to decide if she wants to live a human life or an immortal one (Bella Swan, anyone?).

3. Meet Joe Black (1998)

Brad Pitt stars as the titular character in this film. Well, he actually stars as a paranormal character: death. Pitt comes to Earth to learn about human life and love from his guide, William Parrish (Anthony Hopkins). Pitt’s character is quirky, funny, and not at all like Edward Cullen, but he does develop feelings for someone he shouldn’t, aka his guide’s daughter (played by Claire Forlani). It’s a lighter take on a supernatural romance, just with fewer vampires than Twilight.

4. Warm Bodies (2013)

Trade the vampires for zombies and Warm Bodies is very similar to Twilight. R (Nicholas Hoult) is a bona fide zombie. Trouble starts when he falls in love with someone he shouldn’t — a living breathing human (Teresa Palmer). Does this ring a bell? He saves her (not all zombies just want to eat brains, OK?), and the two ride off happily into the sunset. Well, it’s not really that peachy, but they do form an unlikely relationship despite how different they are, and it’s actually pretty sweet.

5. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

In what is absolutely the best retelling of William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet depicts the ultimate story of forbidden love. A young Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes play star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet in a very modern take on the story. At the root of it, though, is the tragic tale we all know. While Romeo and Juliet’s ending isn’t nearly as happy as Bella and Edward’s, this film will give you the same vibes of their forbidden love story.

6. Beautiful Creatures (2013)

This teen romance takes on another magical subject matter: witches. It all starts when Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) starts dreaming about a mysterious girl who then ends up in his sleepy town. Lena (Alice Englert) is largely shunned by her peers for being different, but Ethan knows there’s something about her that he can’t stay away from. And then he finds out she’s a witch trying to escape the dark side. Will she make it? Will Ethan help? Will they make it to graduation?!

7. The Host (2013)

Staying in the world of Stephenie Meyer, try The Host, a movie based on another book she wrote. Though not about vampires, this movie has a similar otherworldly feel in that it’s parasitic. Literally. Aliens are threatening to inhabit humans and erase their memories, effectively destroying humankind. Melanie (Saoirse Ronan) is on a mission to save those she loves and as much of the world as she can. This story focuses less on romantic love than Twilight, but you will still get a love story as Melanie tries to help loved ones and finds a connection with a supernatural force.

8. Red Riding Hood (2011)

Helmed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Red Riding Hood has some of the same themes and vibes as the vampire movie. In fact, Red Riding Hood features Twilight‘s other magical creatures: werewolves. In true Little Red Riding Hood fashion, this movie features wolves, but they don’t look like Taylor Lautner and probably won’t eventually fall in love with a baby. Valerie (Amanda Seyfried), though, does experience her own forbidden love when she falls for a boy she shouldn’t. Like Twilight, the forbidden love story is at the forefront of the film.

9. Underworld (2003)

Underworld is definitely a bit darker than Twilight. The romance is grittier, but it’s a love story nonetheless. Selene is a vampire warrior who battles both vampires and werewolves. She eventually falls in love with Micheal, a human who also battles werewolves. This movie is gory, violent, and not a high school romance, but it is wildly entertaining.

10. Vampire Academy (2014)

Sure, vampires are scary, but this film combines teenage quirkiness and dread into a hilarious plot about undead teens. Rose Hathaway may appear to be a regular girl, but she’s actually half-vampire and a guardian to her best friend, who comes from vampire royalty. Together, they unlock dark secrets at their prestigious school and eventually end up saving each other. Vampire Academy is like Mean Girls and Twilight mushed together. It’s an offbeat comedy and teen angst all wrapped into one.

11. LOL (2014)

Lol is short for Lola, which is the teenage character Miley Cyrus plays. Growing up in a digital age, Lola tries to find herself and make romantic and platonic connections. As she juggles her overbearing parents and her confusing relationship with her best friend, Kyle, Lol finds herself. And although heart broken, Lola tries to find her true love, which turns out to be closer than she thinks.

