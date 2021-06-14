50 Crazy Rich Asians Quotes To Make You Fall In Love All Over Again

As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. But laughter while watching a dazzling romantic comedy, well, that is the elixir of life. Rom-coms have a special place in pop culture, and while movies like 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless take viewers down memory lane to the teen years, others like When Harry Met Sally, Love Actually, Hitch, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back hit just a little differently as we get older. A recent movie to get us right in the feels is Crazy Rich Asians, an inclusive and timely blockbuster based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel by the same name. The film is a visual delight brought to life by In The Heights director Jon M. Chu and features a veritable kaleidoscope of high fashion brands who were all clamoring to be featured in the film.

In a tale as old as time, girl meets boy, girl finds out boy comes from a mega-rich family, boy’s mega-rich family tries to break up boy and girl, boy and girl end up happily ever after. In this case, New York professor Rachel Chu falls in love with Nick Young, one of Singapore’s most eligible bachelors and a member of an über-wealthy family of Chinese descent. The film offers poignant commentary on family ties, dogmatic adherence to tradition, and a class system that eschews outsiders (Rachel being the outsider in question). With a star-studded cast including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, and Awkwafina (who carries the best lines in the film!), among others, Crazy Rich Asians was the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade upon its release, pulling about $239 million worldwide.

For those looking to relive the film’s most memorable lines, the following Crazy Rich Asians quotes should whet your appetite. And for fans of the book, you can find the novel’s best quotes below, too.

Crazy Rich Asians Movie Quotes

1. “Good for you! Walking away from Nick and his family’s fat-ass property portfolio. You have no one, no net worth, but you have integrity. That’s why I respect you.” – Peik Lin Goh

2. (On the airplane as Rachel is leaving) Nick Young: “I always imagined what me proposing to you would be like. You know what? I had it all planned out. I’d bring you to my favorite spot on the island. There’s a hidden trail that I used to go to as a child. Now there’s a cove there that opens up to this beautiful lake. When the sun hits the horizon, I’d get down on one knee. And the rest of the world would fall away. Because it would just be you… because it’s just you… I know this is a far throw from a hidden paradise. But wherever you are in the world, that’s where I belong. Rachel Chu, will you marry me? And make me the happiest man in this world?”

Passenger: “Yes! Yes! Yes! She will marry you!”

Rachel Chu: “Yes!”

3. “You know, it’s about time someone stood up to Auntie Eleanor. Well, you, not me. Oh, God! She can’t know I was ever here.” – Oliver T’sien

4. “Don’t chase after her and degrade yourself. I forbid it. If you go with her, you can’t come back!” – Shang Su Yi

5. Eleanor Young: “Ah Ma says if we don’t pass traditions down like this, they’ll disappear.”

Astrid Leong-Teo: “God forbid, we lose the ancient Chinese tradition of guilting your children.”

6. Eleanor Young: “You asked about my ring. The truth is Nick’s father had it made when he wanted to propose to me because Ah Ma wouldn’t give him the family ring. I wasn’t her first choice. Honestly, I wasn’t her second. I didn’t come from the right family, have the right connections. And Ah Ma thought I would not make an adequate wife to her son.”

Rachel Chu: “But she came around, obviously.” Eleanor Young: “It took many years, and she had good reason to be concerned. Because I had no idea the work and the sacrifice it would take. There were many days when I wondered if I would ever measure up. But having been through it all, I know this much: You will never be enough.”

7. Rachel Chu: “She’s like trying to play a game of chicken with me. Where she’s like coming at me and thinking I’m going to swerve like a chicken.”

Peik Lin Goh: “But you can’t swerve.” Rachel Chu: “I’m not gonna swerve. Not for her.” Peik Lin Goh: “No. Chickens are bitches, dude!” Rachel Chu: “And I’m not a chicken.” Peik Lin Goh: “You’re not a chicken. You’re gonna roll up to that wedding; you’re gonna be like, ‘Bak-bak, bitch!'”

8. “Gosh, she’s so badass. You know, I bet if you told her you’d leave Nick for a million dollars, she will write that check. They do that around here.” – Peik Lin Goh

9. “Chinese sons think their moms fart Chanel No. 5.” – Peik Lin Goh

10. “I withdrew from university when we got married. I chose to help my husband run a business and to raise a family. For me, it was a privilege. But for you, you may think it’s old-fashioned. It’s nice you appreciate this house and us being here together wrapping dumplings. But all this doesn’t just happen. It’s because we know to put family first instead of chasing one’s passion.” – Eleanor Young

11. “You put the baby in bed. You tuck, tuck, tuck. Same on the other side. You give him a kiss goodnight.” – Nick Young

12. “I, on the other hand, was taught by Grand-Auntie Mabel. You put the Botox in the face, and then you pinch, pinch, pinch. Then, voila!” – Oliver T’sien

13. “No one loves free stuff more than rich people.” – Mandy Ling

14. “Well, exactly. You are so different from all of the women that I grew up with. And I love who I am around you. I don’t want that to change. And that’s selfish, I know. I’m sorry that you had to deal with that on your own. But I’m here now. Whatever happens, we’ll get through it together. Dead fish and all. All right?” – Nick Young

15. “Pursuing one’s passion. How American. Well, your mother’s very open-minded, not like here, where parents are obsessed with shaping the life of their children.” – Eleanor Young

16. Peik Lin Goh: “Are you sure you gave me the right address? The GPS says there’s, like, nothing here. Like, literally nothing.”

Rachel Chu: “I don’t know why we’re here. I mean, I put in the exact address.” Peik Lin Goh: “You copied, and you pasted it?” Rachel Chu: “Yeah.” Peik Lin Goh: “Did you just copy and paste ‘jungle’ and just kind of threw it in there?”

17. Peik Lin Goh: “You’re going to Nick’s grandma’s house wearing this? Wearing that?”

Rachel Chu: “Yeah, I thought red was a lucky color, right?” Wye Mun Goh: “Yeah. If you’re an envelope.”

18. “Rachel, these people aren’t just rich, okay? They’re crazy rich. Look. (picks up a handbag with a map of Asia print on it) There’s new money all over Asia. We got the Beijing billionaires, the Taiwan tycoons… but the Young family, they’re old-money rich. They had money when they left China in the 1800s. And they went all the way down here. Not there… here. They came to Singapore when there was nothing but jungle and pig farmers. There was a snake here, eating an apple. You know what I mean? And they built all of this. Now, they’re the landlords of the most expensive city in the world. Here you go. These people are so posh and snobby; they’re snoshy.” – Peik Lin Goh

19. Peik Lin’s mother: “We were inspired by the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles.”

Peik Lin Goh: “And Donald Trump’s bathroom.”

Rachel Chu: “So your family is, like, rich?”

Nick Young: “We’re comfortable.”

Rachel Chu: “That is exactly what a super-rich person would say.”

20. Nick Young: “So, what about us taking an adventure east?”

Rachel Chu: (thinking for a minute) “You wanna get pork buns in the East Village. That’s what it is, isn’t it?”

Nick Young: “I was actually thinking of further east.”

Rachel Chu: “Like Queens?”

Nick Young: “Like Singapore, for spring break? Colin’s wedding. We’ve been dating for over a year now, and I think it’s about time people met my beautiful girlfriend. Come on; I’m Colin’s best man. Don’t you wanna see where I grew up? Meet my family, my Ah Ma?”

21. “It was never my job to make you feel like a man. I can't make you something you're not.” – Astrid Young Teo

22. “Let me get this straight. You both went to the same school. Yet someone came back with a degree that's useful, and the other one came back as Asian Ellen.” – Wye Mun Goh

23. “Your skin is so dry it’s hurting my face.” – Oliver T’sien

24. “I’m so Chinese — I’m an econ professor with lactose intolerance.” – Rachel Chu

25. “You kind of look like a slutty Ebola virus.” – Peik Lin Goh

26. “I can’t believe this airport has a butterfly garden and a movie theater. JFK is just salmonella and despair.” – Rachel Chu

27. Rachel Chu: (Incredulous) “You have a cocktail dress in your trunk?”

Peik Lin Goh: “I'm not an animal, Rachel.”

28. “Is this a church, or a paddy field?” – Eleanor Young

29. (To Rachel) “She just thinks you’re like some unrefined banana — yellow on the outside and white on the inside.” – Peik Lin Goh

30. Eddie Cheng: “If you’d worn the gown, we would have been on American Vogue!”

Fiona Cheng: “You can wear the gown to hell, Eddie.”

Crazy Rich Asians Book Quotes

1. “Remember, every treasure comes with a price.”

2. “Doing nothing can sometimes be the most effective form of action. If you do nothing, you’ll be sending a clear message: that you’re stronger than they think you are. Not to mention a lot classier. Think about it.”

3. “Eleanor had a long-held theory about men. She truly believed that for most men, all that talk of “being in love” or “finding the right one” was absolute nonsense. Marriage was purely a matter of timing, and whenever a man was finally done sowing his wild oats and ready to settle down, whichever girl happened to be there at the time would be the right one.”

4. “Just because some people actually work for their money doesn’t mean they are beneath you.”

5. “I hate to point out the obvious, but here’s this tiny bird that’s been trying to get through a huge bulletproof glass wall. A totally impossible situation. You tell me it’s been here every day, pecking away persistently for ten minutes. Well, today the glass wall came down.”

6. “Perfection comes at a sacrifice,”

7. “God is in the details.”

8. “She wasn’t a rebel because to call her one would imply that she was breaking the rules.”

9. “That’s what I want for my kids. I want them to love their family, but to feel a deeper sense of pride in who they are as individuals, Nick, not in how much money they have, what their last name is, or how many generations they go back to whatever dynasty. I’m sorry, but I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of being around all these crazy rich Asians, all these people whose lives revolve around making money, spending money, flaunting money, comparing money, hiding money, controlling others with money, and ruining their lives over money.”

10. “He would never give up trying. He would take an impossible situation and make everything possible.”

11. “I criticize you when you’re wearing something that looks so cheap. It’s a disgrace to me.”

12. “I’m not going to be wearing a single piece of jewelry tonight. I was born a Tung, and I have nothing to prove to anyone.”

13. “The only acceptable majors were medicine or law (unless you were truly dumb, in which case you settled for accounting).”

14. “There is nothing in the world that good food cannot fix.”

15. “To Eleanor, every single person occupied a specific space in the elaborately constructed social universe in her mind.”

16. “You’ll need ten new outfits per season, so you won’t be ashamed to be seen in public.”

17. “You can’t seriously think you can wear black shoes with khaki trousers.”

18. “These people are richer than God.”

19. “Why did everything have to be so fraught with significance?”

20. “The man glared at her as if she had insulted all of his ancestors.”