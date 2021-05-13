30 Must-Watch Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You As Cool As Kat Stratford

Buena Vista Pictures

10 Things I Hate About You is quite possibly the greatest teen rom-com movie ever made, and no, we’re not being hyperbolic. It has everything a romantic comedy fan could ask for: a sarcastic heroine, sisterly bonding, fake dating, and a dance number for the ages. Plus, it also has Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Gabrielle Union, Allison Janney, and the incomparable Heath Ledger. But even though this delightfully fun film is a total classic, there are quite a few movies like 10 Things I Hate About You that are sure to make you feel every bit as deliriously happy as you did the first time you saw Patrick (Ledger) dancing down the bleachers to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The best thing about 10 Things I Hate About You is it’s a genre chameleon. Not only is it a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, but it’s also a teen comedy full of romance and a movie about a family learning how to grow together. And while it may sound cliché to say it’s a movie that has something for everyone, just this once, it’s actually true.

Whether your favorite part of the movie is Kat (Stiles) and Patrick’s outsider romance, the sweet pining between Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) and Bianca (Oleynik), or the joy that is Kat’s snarky, anti-establishment attitude, there’s a movie on this list for you. From Shakespeare adaptations to movies about teenage girls whose peers simply don’t understand how cool they are (we’re looking at you, Booksmart), the 30 films on this list all capture the spirit of 10 Things I Hate About You — even though they sadly lack in the swoon-worthy Ledger dance numbers department.

Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You to Watch Next

1. Deliver Us from Eva (2001)

Why yes, Union has starred in two different modern adaptations of The Taming of the Shrew. But in this one, she gets to take center stage as Eva, an overprotective older sister. When her sisters’ boyfriends decide to pay one of their pals to seduce Eva in hopes of getting her to focus her energy on something other than their relationships, their plan works a little bit too well. It’s not long before real sparks fly between Ray (LL Cool J) and Eva, leading to all sorts of sexy complications in this warm, steamy, and funny film.

The chemistry between Union and LL Cool J is next level, but their blossoming romance is just part of what makes this movie great. The bond between Eva and her younger sisters is the true backbone of the film, and seeing just how much she has sacrificed for them in the wake of their parents’ passing gives the story its emotional core. Even though Eva and Ray’s romance begins under false pretenses, it’s impossible not to root for them — not only because they’re so good together, but also because Eva deserves some happiness in her life, too.

2. A Knight’s Tale (2001)

OK, we lied; there is another movie with an iconic Ledger dance sequence on this list, and it’s A Knight’s Tale. In this charmingly anachronistic medieval comedy, the late actor stars as William Thatcher, a peasant who poses as a nobleman to enter jousting tournaments. His scheme quickly gets out of hand when he meets and falls for the noblewoman Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon). As you can imagine, hijinks most definitely ensue, including an unforgettable moment when William and Jocelyn dance to David Bowie’s “Golden Years.”

3. Clueless (1995)

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Kat couldn’t possibly be more different, but Clueless still makes a great companion to 10 Things I Hate About You. Like the 1999 film, Clueless is a modern adaptation of a classic — this time, it’s Jane Austen’s Emma getting a teen makeover — and both movies are stylish rom-coms that helped redefine high school movies in the ’90s. As a bonus, Cher’s wildly inappropriate (but oh-so-hot) relationship with her ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd) is full of the same kind of spiky banter that was a hallmark of Kat and Patrick’s relationship. Need even more proof of the parallelism? Do a quick read of some of the best Clueless quotes.

4. She’s the Man (2006)

Shakespeare had quite the moment in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Not only did his works inspire films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Deliver Us from Eva, but he also gave us the improbable yet utterly joyful movie that is She’s the Man. Starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum, this Twelfth Night retelling finds Bynes as Viola, a talented soccer player who poses as her twin brother at boarding school. The twins’ scheme quickly gets out of hand, thanks in part to Viola’s attraction to her roommate Duke (Tatum) — which, come on, who could blame her for being distracted by Tatum?

5. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

As you can probably tell, we love a good fake dating movie around here, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of the best. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter’s (Noah Centineo) relationship may start out as nothing more than a mutually beneficial agreement, but everyone knows it’s only a matter of time before true love will bloom between these two romantic teens. And when they do finally realize their feelings are all too real, your heart will grow two sizes just like it did when Kat read her heartfelt poem about Patrick to the entire class.

