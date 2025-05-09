The third season of The White Lotus introduced an array of intriguing characters: The Ratliff family was just as much dysfunctional as they were privileged (and lest we forget that whole incest subplot); Rick and Chelsea showcased a unique yet complicated Romeo and Juliet-style love story. Still, no grouping was talked about more this season than The White Lotus trio of besties, Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Kate (Leslie Bibb). Viewers became obsessed with observing the complicated dynamics within this friend group. The toxicity and jealousy that would sneak to the surface and mask itself in passive-aggressive remarks really struck a chord for many who have found themselves in the midst of such friendships. You know, the kind that gets labeled as a *friendship* but somehow feels like the exact opposite.

When one member of the group would leave the room, the other two would instantly start talking about them. It would start out as complimentary (“I love her so much, she is so great!”) but slowly morph into gossip and sharing what they honestly think about that person, all under the guise of worry. It’s the classic surface-level friendship we’ve all experienced in the past, in some form or another, which is a big part of what made seeing it play out feel so captivating. Female friendships really can be toxic as hell. And while Coon’s Emmy-worthy monologue in the finale definitely helped to add more depth and real feelings to the group, I feel it’s high time we give credit to the two women who first introduced us to this type of toxic-yet-weirdly lovable dynamic: Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her.

The 1992 dark comedy centers around longtime frenemies, Madeline and Helen, played flawlessly by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, respectively. These two have been in constant competition with each other since childhood, which has resulted in years of pent-up resentment and jealousy. Yet they pretend to be each other's biggest supporters while secretly plotting one another's demise. Nothing seems to stop their toxic behavior — not even death itself.

In a desperate attempt to hold onto their youth and beauty, both women end up taking a magical potion that gives them the gift of eternal life. But it turns out that there's a price for immortality. Though the potion will keep you young and healthy forever, it will not prevent you from sustaining serious bodily injuries that would've normally killed you. Sure, you won't die, but your body will be in need of constant upkeep to avoid showing signs of decomposition. (This is why it's important to read the fine print when dealing with legal contracts, financial agreements, and, of course, mystical elixirs.) Unfortunately, neither of these women truly realized the risk involved with this arrangement, nor did they know that they both had taken said potion. If they had, then they wouldn't have plotted to kill one another… probably.

Madeline gets pushed down the stairs and breaks her neck, while Helen gets shot at close range (by Madeline) and has a massive hole in her stomach — and that's just scratching the surface of all the ways they physically and psychologically attack each other, particularly while in their postmortem state. "You're a fraud, Helen! You're a walking lie, and I can see right through you," Madeline cackles while staring at the hole in Helen's abdomen.

Seriously, these ladies take feuding to a whole new level and make the underlying rivalry between The White Lotus trio look like child’s play. OK, you slept with a guy your friend was crushing on in Thailand, but have you ever plotted their demise with their husband (who used to be your fiancé until she stole him away)? Now that’s real drama! The film is very aware of its campiness and fully embraces it, which has led to it becoming an unforgettable cult classic.

And yet, much like the White Lotus women, Madeline and Helen also eventually showcase a deeper side to their relationship buried way down under all that animosity. Because underneath those superficial, surface-level interactions and condescending tones lies something far more powerful: shared history. These women know each other from a time before life got so complicated and forced them to put on facades to impress others. Putting that many years into a friendship means something, despite any jealousy, pettiness, or competitiveness that creeps to the surface. When you’ve logged that kind of time into a person, a connection gets established that’s bigger than any snide remarks or, in Mad and Hel’s case, murder attempts.

Ultimately, their flaws are laid bare, and they bond over their complicated immortality. They end up being there for one another in a way no one else can be — something neither of them ever expected. That’s why, as captivating and entertaining as the White Lotus gals proved to be throughout the course of Season 3, Death Becomes Her will always have the monopoly on friendship rivalries. They walked so all the other toxic female friendships after them could run. And I, for one, am eternally grateful.