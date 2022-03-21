Leave it to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis to embody the beauty of blended families!

The exes, who were married from 1987 to 2000, posed together for a sweet photo on Willis’ 67th birthday on Saturday. The pair were all smiles in the picture, which Moore posted to Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the 59-year-old actress wrote.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Moore and Willis have three adult daughters together — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 — and have always put their girls first when it comes to co-parenting. The family even quarantined together in Idaho at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, posting photos from their fun-filled days in isolation.

“They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute,” Scout Willis told Dopey podcast of her parents’ quarantine arrangement.

Willis is married to Emma Heming Willis, and they have two young daughters together — Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7. Moore is very close to his wife, recently calling Heming Willis a “beautiful mother” and “sister bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Following her relationship with Willis, Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher, but the two finalized their divorce in 2013.

Through it all, Moore and Willis have remained close friends and continue to come together as a family for special occasions. In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore opened up about the couple’s divorce, writing, "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids -- that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he."

Scout Willis with her parents.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," Rumer Willis told People last year. "I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays. And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

What a gift to be able to put differences aside for the betterment of the entire family unit. Good on Moore and Willis for representing what a blended family can, and should, be!