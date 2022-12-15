Don't Feel Bad! Hoda Kotb Hasn’t Sent Out Her Holiday Cards Yet Either

It’s that time of the year where moms all over the world are running around, trying to make all the magical holiday memories. They’re are taking their kids to meet Santa, packing the kids in the car to go the thing in town with all the lights (You know your town has one), buying presents, wrapping presents, hiding presents, etc. — it’s a lot.

But on top of all that, did you remember to send out your family Christmas card? Hoda Kotb did, but she’s running a little late.

Kotb, 58, and Jenna Bush Hager, 41, revealed what their 2022 holiday cards looked like during Today, with Hager explaining that she actually sent hers out quite early like before Thanksgiving.

“You sent out your Christmas card already? I don't think I received it,” Kotb said, poking fun at Hager saying that, “things that come before Thanksgiving are not Christmas cards.”

Kotb admitted that she hasn’t sent her cards out yet. "It's a New Year's card," joked the Today show co-anchor and mother of two.

In Kotb's Christmas card, she poses with her two daughters — Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 — in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The trio is bundled up with the giant glittering tree in the background.

Kotb recalled how much she and the girls enjoyed the day that photo was taken. “We just had so much fun," Kotb said. "It was a fun day. We had hot cocoa. We saw the tree. We ran around my office."

She added that the girls munched on some grilled-cheese sandwiches and snacks. “It was really fun,” she said.

Kotb co-parents her daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The two split up in January 2022 after eight years together.

Kotb wasn’t always sure motherhood was in the cards for her following treatment for breast cancer in 2007. She recalled to Good Housekeeping, “My oncologist called and we were talking about freezing my eggs. She basically said that given my age and [cancer treatment], it was pretty close to a dead end.”

“I was in my room and I just sobbed,” Kotb continued. “I thought, Well, that’s that, isn’t it?”

She credits Schiffman for giving her the support she needed at the time of her first adoption.

“I don’t think I would’ve adopted if it hadn’t been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important. Once that fell into place, it didn’t seem as scary to me,” Kotb told Good Housekeeping.

Kotb adopted Haley Joy in 2017 and her second daughter Hope Catherine in 2019.