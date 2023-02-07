Drew Barrymore Nails Why It’s Important That Swimsuit Models Look Like Us

Drew Barrymore rarely holds back telling her audience what she’s thinking and feeling on her talk show — The Drew Barrymore Show. The actress has opened up about her strict rules when it comes to Christmas presents and once admitted that she could “go years” without sex. There is just something so real and vulnerable about her that it’s pretty much impossible not to love her.

Recently, Barrymore, 47, shared that she recently felt really good about purchasing a swimsuit online because the model looked like her. Online shopping can be difficult for many of us when the people modeling the clothes are just that — models. The fact that this swimsuit company decided to use models that look like “normal” women helped Barrymore feel confident in her purchase.

“I bought a swimsuit the other day off a website, and the woman had cellulite and hips and a little arm, and I’m like, ‘That’s me. That’s it. That’s perfect,’” she stated.

“I know exactly what I’m going to look like in this bathing suit and I like what I see and I’m gonna have the right expectations when it comes to my house and I open it up out of the plastic and put it on, and I’m like, ‘Yes, where have you been all my life?’”

In the video, the Never Been Kissed actress also joked about buying “big girl underwear” online and being unpleasantly surprised by because that is “not what they looked like” when she ordered them.

“And I wear big underwear,” she said with a smile as the audience erupted in laughter.

“We’re here for inclusive models and BIG underwear 😂,” the show wrote the caption of the viral video clip shared to Instagram.

Barrymore once referred to her relationship with her body as “a challenging, but beautiful ride.”

The actress reflected on her weight in a 2020 Instagram post featuring her before and after pregnancy body. She noted that no matter her size, her true purpose was to take care and raise her daughters. Barrymore shares daughters Frankie, 11, and Olive, 9, with ex-husand and art consultant Will Kopelman.

“So whatever the aftermath on my body, well, bring it on!” she wrote.

“That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried,” she admitted. “Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my a-- off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy.”

Despite feeling all those questionable feelings that moms do sometimes when it comes to our body image, she announced that, now in her mid-40s, she embraces everything she is.

“It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me,” she wrote.