Elle Season 1: Everything We Know About The Legally Blonde Prequel

It has been nearly a year since we learned that Amazon greenlit a new series reviving one of our favorite rom-com characters of all time: Elle Woods, attorney at law. Because long before she made it into Harvard Law School — what, like it’s hard? — she was a high school student. Probably not a regular one, mind you, but a high school student nonetheless. That’s where this Prime Video series will take us, because Elle is the official Legally Blonde prequel. Here’s everything we know so far, from premiere dates and executive producers to our first look at the new Elle.

What is Elle about?

We don’t have many specifics or a trailer just yet, but it’s clear that Elle is meant to let us in on what turned Elle Woods into the determined, quotable woman we know and love from Legally Blonde. Press releases from Amazon and Witherspoon’s own Instagram have made it clear that the series will explore Elle’s time in high school, where we’re sure she’ll navigate friend dynamics, crushes, and more with her signature optimism.

What do we know about the cast so far?

Or, rather, will we see Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Coolidge reprise their iconic roles? It’s unclear right now whether Witherspoon will appear in the show or do any voiceover work, but her production company, Hello Sunshine, is involved in the show, and Witherspoon will be executive producing. In a May 2024 press release about the show, she said she “truly couldn’t be more excited about this series,” in which “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do.”

Teenage Elle will be played by Lexi Minetree, a relative newcomer for whom this will surely be a breakout role. You can watch Witherspoon herself tell Minetree she’s the new Elle, actually, and it’s really sweet:

You’ll definitely recognize Elle’s mom and dad, though, who will be played by June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott. Three other series regulars have also been confirmed: Chandler Kinney as Kimberly, a senior girl who dislikes Elle; Gabrielle Policano as Liz, who is also anti-Elle; and Jacob Moskovitz as Miles, a star athlete who takes to Elle’s charm.

When will Elle premiere?

Amazon hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, or discussed how many episodes Season 1 will include. However, filming should be well underway now. Witherspoon told People in an interview that filming was set to begin in March 2025, so fingers crossed all goes well and we can watch Elle by the end of this calendar year.

That’s everything we know for now about Elle Season 1. Frankly, we’re just so happy Elle Woods is coming back — we could use her determined optimism in 2025, that’s for sure.