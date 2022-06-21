Elon Musk’s Kid Is Severing Ties With Her Dad With Legal Name Change

One of Elon Musk’s seven children is making a bold statement. She’s done with her dad. The eighteen year old, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, has filed official court documents for a legal name change, and it’s not just because she identifies as female.

Filed with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, her paperwork gives the following explanation for your name change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

She will now be legally recognized as Vivian Jenna Wilson, and is using her mother’s surname.

She filed for the change just a day after her eighteenth birthday.

Musk shares five out of his seven children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. They share Vivian and Griffin, who are twins, 18, and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 16. Their first son, Nevada, died from SIDS in 2002 at just ten weeks old. After his marriage to Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2016, he met his current partner, Grimes, in 2018, and the couple — who have a non-traditional relationship — share children X Æ A-Xii, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, who is six months.

If you’re wondering how to pronounce their names, the couple calls them by their nicknames, “X” and “Y.”

The pair, however, seems to be on and off and are rumored to currently be separated. Musk himself has made no comments on the news of his daughter’s name change but the filing did follow Father’s Day, on which Musk posted on his Twitter, “I love my kids so much.”

Elon Musk has dealt with controversy in the past related to his opinions on pronouns and gender identity. In July 2020, he tweeted, “Pronouns suck.” Then again in December 2020, he tweeted, “I absolutely support trans but pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Grimes responded to the first tweet with, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

In 2022, Musk also announced his support of the Republican Party, which has been actively trying to limit trans rights across the country.

The filing was first reported by TMZ, which says Vivian’s hearing is set to happen on Friday.