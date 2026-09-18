Emily In Paris Season 6 Finally Has A Release Date, & It’s A Real Gift To Fans

Bonne nouvelle, Emily stans: Netflix has finally revealed the release date for the final season of Emily in Paris. And our last dose of questionable berets (and even more questionable romantic decisions) drops just before the end of the year — a parting gift for fans, if you will.

As you might have guessed, our girl Emily is once again packing her bags and heading for a new destination. Emily in Paris became Emily in Rome became Emily in Venice, and now she’ll become Emily in Greece and Monaco. Don’t worry, though; we’ll still get to say a proper goodbye to the City of Lights. Creator Darren Star has made it abundantly clear that Paris will always be the show’s home.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 6 and what’s in store for Emily and friends.

When does Emily in Paris Season 6 come out?

Plan your Christmas Eve festivities accordingly, because Season 6 will hit Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 24. The streamer announced the news on social media with photos of Lily Collins in a director’s chair, embellished with one word: Fin.

The announcement coincided with the update that filming for Season 6 is now complete.

Who’s returning for Season 6?

Most of the gang will return for one last round:

Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

William Abadie as Antoine

Paul Forman as Nicolas

You’ll notice Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello is noticeably absent from the list, which makes sense given where things left off.

What happened in Season 5?

Spoiler alert!

It’s been a minute, so we probably all need a quick refresher. In Season 5, we saw Emily go to Rome to open an Agence Grateau outpost while also settling into her budding relationship with cashmere heir Marcello Muratori (whose family was a big get for Agence Grateau). Naturally, it was a lot… and Emily spent most of the season caught between la dolce vita and her life in Paris.

Then came Venice, where Marcello’s first solo collection proved a big hit, winning him the approval of his mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), and the keys to the family business. He wanted Emily to move to his quaint hometown of Solitano to run the empire with him, but she ultimately decided that wasn’t the life she saw for herself. For the second time, the two parted ways.

Things on the romantic front went decidedly better for Mindy, who got engaged to Nicolas while in Venice. The one person not thrilled for her? Alfie, who told her as much.

What’s the story in Season 6?

Not surprisingly, Netflix isn’t giving much away about the Season 6 storyline. Obviously, Emily is once again at an important crossroads now that she’s back in Paris post-breakup. When Gabriel hears the news, he sends her a postcard inviting him to join him on his boss’s yacht in Greece. Does she accept his offer? After five seasons of will-they-won’t-they, is this endgame (finally)?! I mean, we already know Greece is one of the primary Season 6 locations, so….

Also, FWIW, I need someone to end up with Alfie. Ideally Mindy.

For now, we’ll have to settle for knowing when the final season drops. And since we’ve got a few months to burn, there’s definitely time for a rewatch before the big au revoir.