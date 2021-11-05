25+ Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' To Give You Something To Dream About

Whether you loved it or hated it (or maybe even loved to hate it), there’s no denying that the Netflix original series Emily in Paris was a memorable experience. To put it simply, the show is a fun, light-hearted journey about romance, friendship, and, yes, the City of Love. It’s the kind of series you can’t help but immerse yourself in — all while secretly daydreaming of the day you yourself will finally live out your Parisian fantasy. But considering that those 10 episodes of Season 1 can go by in a flash (and Season 2 isn’t slated to debut until December 22), there’s most likely a TV void you’re looking to fill in the interim. Thankfully, there are plenty of TV shows like Emily in Paris out there to help keep you entertained.

To recap, Emily in Paris centers around the character of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a young marketing executive who makes the life-changing decision to move from Chicago to Paris after landing her dream job. But as she soon discovers, there are a lot of major adjustments she’ll have to make along the way as she becomes accustomed to her new surroundings — which, luckily for her, also includes getting to know her handsome downstairs neighbor, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Can you say je ne sais quoi?

If you’re anything like us, the simple act of reading that synopsis makes you wish Season 2 was already here. But when you’re ready for a new pop culture obsession that still has the fun feel of Emily in Paris, you may want to consider giving the following shows a try.

Shows Like Emily in Paris to Devour Next

1. Bridgerton (2020-present)

Based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series, this Netflix adaptation takes place during London’s Regency Era and centers mainly around the Bridgerton siblings and their fascinating love lives. The setting may seem like a far cry from modern-day Paris, but the scandalous hijinks and complicated romances make for truly great television — especially with the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown watching their every move. It’s a bit more risqué than Emily in Paris, but thanks to the Duke’s charm and charisma, it’ll leave you burning for more. (Trust me, you’ll get that reference once you watch the show.)

2. Dash & Lily (2020)

Dash and Lily couldn’t be more different — he’s the constant cynic while she’s a forever optimist. However, when they start communicating about their inner dreams and desires via a red notebook, sparks begin to fly as they realize they have a lot more in common than you’d think. It has all the ingredients needed for a cheesy-yet-heartwarming rom-com series that’ll leave you wanting to hit that “Next Episode” button again and again (and again).

3. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020- )

A young woman who miraculously starts hearing everyone’s inner thoughts and desires through big, show-stopping musical numbers? Though it may sound a little ridiculous in theory, this NBC series has a lot of heart and is filled with lovable characters well worth rooting for. Sure, it has some serious moments, but at its core, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (much like Emily in Paris) is fun to watch. It’s about love, loss, friendship, and grief, all wrapped up in a whirlwind of popular songs. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll find yourself singing right along.

4. Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

Plot-wise, these two shows couldn’t be more different. In one, a young woman takes a dream job in Paris. In the other, a young woman (who happens to be a virgin) accidentally gets artificially inseminated by her gynecologist. However, despite the polar opposite premise, both shows know how to turn even the cheesiest of moments into something enjoyable and extremely heartfelt. It also contains one of the most irresistible tropes in cinematic history: a love triangle.

5. Sweet Magnolias (2020- )

When it comes to figuring out how to juggle family, career, and relationships, sometimes the best place to turn to is your friends. Season 2 won’t be hitting Netflix until 2022, but these first 10 episodes are jam-packed with all the sweetness you need for a fun-filled time on your couch while surrounded by your own BFFs.

6. The White Lotus (2021- )

Then again, if you’re just looking for a show that takes place in another desirable destination, look no further than HBO’s series The White Lotus. Trust me when I say that you will never think of Hawaii in the same way ever again.

7. Katy Keene (2020)

Katy Keene is a show that highlights the New York City hustle in a spunky and cool way. As they push through trials, Keene and her three best friends try to climb to greatness and keep their spirits up. Keene is an aspiring fashion designer, and for her, reaching Ana Wintour status is peppered with jealous bosses, handsome mentors, heartbreaks, and hard work. So when things get rough, Keene and her friends lean on each other and their dreams to make it through. Also, if you’re a Riverdale fan, this show has the same musical and old-school vibe that’ll leave you wanting another season.

8. Ginny & Georgia (2021- )

Think Gilmore Girls but with way more dysfunctional layers of secrets and mystery. Ginny is a young teen who will do whatever it takes not to turn into her mother, Georgia. However, underneath Georgia’s beauty, charm, and seemingly harmless attitude is a darkness only Ginny seems to see. As she moves through adolescence, next to Georgia and her schemes, puberty is the least of Ginny’s concerns.

More Fun and Flirty Shows Like Emily in Paris

Sweetbitter (2018-2019) Firefly Lane (2021-present) Virgin River (2019-present) Girlboss (2017) Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) The Bold Type (2017-2021) Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019) Girls (2012-2017) The Mindy Project (2012-2017) Sex and the City (1998-2004) Younger (2015-2021) The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014) Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017) Friends From College (2017-2019) Reign (2013-2017) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019) Gossip Girl (2007-2012) Gossip Girl (2021-present) The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-present)