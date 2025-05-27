If there's one thing we learned from the A Court of Thorns and Roses craze, it's that we are all huge fans of the enemies-to-lovers trope. The reason romance books are so sexy and fun to read is that they capture the tension of falling for someone new ~when maybe you shouldn't~ on the page. Enemies-to-lovers books do tension like no other romance novels can, because what's more tense than two people who can't stand each other's guts beginning to fall for each other? (The answer is nothing, unless they start threatening each other with daggers or something — that's hot.)

Whether you're a romantasy fan, stick to modern romances, or want something a little bit darker, here are nine highly-rated enemies-to-lovers books to get you out of your reading slump.

01 An Enemies-To-Lovers Book About A Renovation 'The Co-op' by Tarah DeWitt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Do they become enemies again mid-reno is the real question... Anyway, in this story, Deacon and LaRynn inherit a building their grandmothers co-owned, and they decide to marry to access LaRynn’s trust fund so they can restore it. The goal is to get the project done and cut ties, but we all know it won’t be that simple. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

02 A Romantasy Series That’s Enemies To Lovers... Back To Enemies 'The Bridge Kingdom' by Danielle L. Jensen See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale I haven’t read this series, but I just finished Jensen’s Saga of the Unfated duology, and I can confirm she writes reeeally good banter. This is a completed five-book series if you’re looking for a new world to dive into with no cliffhangers. Princess Lara has been trained to kill King Aren of the Bridge Kingdom her entire life, knowing their ruler makes himself richer off the hardships of neighboring kingdoms. She goes to him as a bride, a peace offering between rulers, and quickly realizes he’s not the monster he’s been made out to be. But only one kingdom can be left standing, his or hers, and she’ll have to choose which to save. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

03 A Workplace Rivalry To Romance Story 'The Hating Game: A Novel' by Sally Thorne See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman are the executive assistants to two co-CEOs of a publishing company — and they absolutely despise each other. As they both vie for the same promotion, their tension reaches new levels. Reviewers love the humor of Thorne’s writing, and there’s a movie based on the book available to stream on Netflix. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

04 An Enemies-To-Lovers Book With Jetsetting & Meddling Family 'The Spanish Love Deception: A Novel' by Elena Armas See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Catalina Martín needs a date to her sister’s wedding, because her entire family and her ex believe her white lie about her dreamy American boyfriend. That’s when her handsome but condescending coworker Aaron offers to stand in. Will he be able to fool her family, and will it even be a ruse by the return flight home? Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

05 An Emily Henry Enemies-To-Lovers Book, Because Of Course 'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Would it be a romance roundup without her? In this story we meet Nora Stephens, ruthless literary agent, and her little sister Libby, who begs Nora for a sisters’ trip to small town Sunshine Falls. That’s where Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a rude editor she knows from the city (and can’t stand there either). As the book’s description says, “but as they are thrown together again and again—in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow—what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves.” Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

06 A Dystopian, LGBTQ Enemies-To-Lovers Novel 'Fable for the End of the World' by Ava Reid See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale The premise of this book is pretty complex, so stick with me: “By encouraging massive accumulations of debt from its underclass, a single corporation, Caerus, controls all aspects of society,” the book’s description begins. Inesa and her brother scrape by running a taxidermy shop, while their mother adds to her secret (massive) debt, until she accrues enough to qualify one of her own children to Caerus’s Lamb’s Gauntlet — think Hunger Games. Melinoë is a Caerus assassin who is trained to track and kill the sacrificial Lambs, having been mentally and physically altered to become a living weapon with no feeling... except she does have painful flashbacks. Now Inesa is heading into the Gauntlet, and Melinoë needs redemption in this year’s games. But as she follows Inesa across the wastelands, she wonders if there might be more to life than killing. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

07 A Romance Between A Witch & Her Hunter 'Heartless Hunter' by Kristen Ciccarelli See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Witches were once powerful beings, but now they’re just outcasts, which is why Rune hides the fact that she is one. At night, she becomes the Crimson Moth, a vigilante who rescues other witches from being purged. When one such mission goes wrong, she decides to throw the witch hunters off by courting one of their very best and brightest: Gideon Sharpe. And he has use for her, too, knowing the Crimson Moth has been using Rune’s merchant ships to smuggle witches out of the area. This is Book 1 in a completed duology, so you can gobble up the entire story in one go. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

08 An Enemies-To-Lovers Series With A Unique Premise 'Shatter Me' by Tahereh Mafi See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Inspired by Persian folklore, this novel follows Juliette, who can suffocate a fully grown man with just her touch. No one knows where her power came from or why she’s the one to bear it, but her government sees it as a weapon to be harnessed. She’s never had to fight for herself before, and she’ll have the leader of her enemy to contend with, too. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

09 A Dark Romance With A Mob-Related Plot 'The Predator' by RuNyx See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Tristan Caine is a ruthless killer, and Morana Vitalio can do anything with a computer. When a decades-old mystery resurfaces, Morana breaks into Tristan’s house, planning to finally do him in — but instead, she learns they have a connection she can’t extinguish just yet. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

