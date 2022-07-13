We all know that it's important to limit our kids' screen time, but sometimes you just need a minute without interruptions to send that email, make that phone call, or hop into the shower. It was that innocent instinct to bathe that led to a hilarious consequence for former NFL player Eric Decker.

Apparently, Decker, 35, handed his son Forrest, 4, his cell phone so that the kiddo could watch Avengers videos while dad showered. Everyone has been there. But Forrest wound up on Instagram, where he posted a selfie, grinning widely, with his dad's exposed body, complete with bare buttocks, visible in the shower behind him.

A friend spotted the pic — which had already gotten 888 likes — and sent it to Decker's wife, singer Jessie James Decker, 34.

"No I can't stop laughing, Jessie. I can't," the friend wrote in a text message that Jessie shared. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

With the only reaction possible, Jessie replied, "Omg."

Instagram

Decker, with his camera-ready, pro-sports body, thankfully seemed to be unfazed by his son's act of mischief. "Time to change the code," he posted in a message to his followers. "So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower." He added a cringing emoji.

Even if it hasn’t happened to you, you can imagine it could.

In addition to the photo-snapping 4-year-old, Decker and his wife are parents to son Eric Thomas, 8, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6.

The pair celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary last month. Decker posted a tribute to his wife alongside a photo of them together on the beach and several photos from earlier years. "Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤," he wrote. "I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us."

Probably doesn't hurt that the two have a good sense of humor, not to mention perfectly sculpted bodies.