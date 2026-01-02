Way back in 2014, my sister sent me a familiar text: "Have you seen this show?" We don't live close enough to watch TV together, so we instead put each other onto things we can just obsess over on the phone. A link soon followed for When Calls the Heart — a Hallmark period drama set in the early 1900s about a wealthy young teacher who leaves her comfortable city life to lead a school in a coal-mining town called Hope Valley. If you'd asked me a decade ago whether I'd still be invested in the show today, I would not have guessed yes. But my sister obviously sensed there was something inside of this wholesome Hallmark series that would hook me, and she was right.

Over the years, I've come to think of it as the modern-day answer to Little House on the Prairie: the same kind of simple, comforting TV probably on in the background when we were growing up. Is the allure of When Calls the Heart driven by nostalgia? A lingering fascination with the rugged West? Or could it be the increasing desire to sink into something slower and a little more analog?

Whatever the reason, the fandom is real — Season 12 drew in 6.1 million viewers. And here, on the cusp of the 13th season, fans (myself included) still look forward to returning to this fictional town with its charming residents. Which leads us to Erin Krakow, who has spent more than a decade bringing the heart of the series, Elizabeth Thornton, to life. I caught up with the Hallmark star, who's expecting her first child with costar-turned-husband Ben Rosenbaum, to chat all things Hope Valley and what's in store as she enters a new season both on and off screen.

Scary Mommy: When you look at where Elizabeth is heading, what feels most different or exciting for you compared to earlier seasons?

Erin Krakow: Every season offers me something new to chew on and play with as Elizabeth. This year, I've really enjoyed exploring what it means to be a protective mom — some might say overprotective mom — who is learning to let go with the help of Nathan. I think there's something really relatable about that dynamic.

And then also the growing love story between not just Elizabeth and Nathan, but Elizabeth and Allie and Nathan and little Jack, that's been really beautiful to bring to life.

SM: Elizabeth has obviously experienced quite the journey when it comes to love. Are we maybe going into a period of romantic peace for her?

EK: Wouldn't that be nice? She's made her own bed in some of these chapters, I'll give her that. But yeah, it does feel like it's time for Elizabeth and Nathan to have some romantic peace, to get to enjoy their love story without too many internal or external complications, and I think that we get to see a lot of that this season.

SM: A big thing this season is Brooke Shields returning as Jack's mom, which is such a meaningful touchstone for fans. What does her presence bring?

EK: We have continued to talk about Jack Sr. over the years — we mentioned him in episodes; his photo is still sprinkled around Elizabeth's row house — but I think bringing Charlotte back into the fold almost brings his character back to life in a different way. We get to experience him and his history through her. That familial connection is just… it's more meaningful than any story Elizabeth might be able to share with little Jack. And Little Jack is at an age where he's becoming much more curious about his father.

So, it was just such a wonderful experience having Brooke back with us. She's an incredible person and actor, and I'd been wanting to bring Charlotte back to the show for many years. I'm thrilled that it finally happened.

SM: Speaking of Jack Sr., I don't know if fans will ever stop wondering if he's secretly alive. They love a good Jack conspiracy theory! What is it about that love story that still holds?

EK: In many ways, the Jack and Elizabeth love story was the bedrock of our show. I think seeing Elizabeth fall in love for the first time and the chemistry that Elizabeth and Jack shared will always be meaningful to the fans. Obviously, we wanted to be respectful and supportive when Daniel [Lissing] decided he wanted to move on from When Calls the Heart, so we just had to explore new stories and see where Elizabeth's life would take her.

The conspiracy theories, I've seen one or two, they're pretty funny … but I think it's really nice to see that Elizabeth is very, very happy in her new life now. And what a beautiful blended family they're creating, and that Charlotte, Jack Sr.'s mother, really does give her blessing.

SM: In other big updates, Lori Loughlin is coming back to Hope Valley. What does that mean to you?

EK: It means the world to me. I am over the moon thrilled! I love Lori Loughlin as a friend, as a costar, as a human being, and I just feel like… let this be a true chapter of joy for her, on screen and off. We just can't wait to get her back to Hope Valley, and this is really going to open up some exciting stories — not just for Abigail, but every character who connects with her. We haven't started writing, but I'm like, Let's go. I'm excited to see the Elizabeth-Abigail reunion, but I'm really excited to see the Henry-Abigail reunion.

SM: Well, I don't know what they're putting in the water in Hope Valley, but there's been a real-life baby boom among the When Calls the Heart cast: you and Ben, Kevin McGarry (Nathan) and his wife Kayla Wallace, and Chris McNally (Lucas) and his wife Julie Gonzalo. What's been the funnest part of going through this major life milestone with your castmates?

EK: Oh, it's the best. It was such a surprise to learn that we were all pregnant at the same time and due within six weeks of each other! It has been so nice to be able to lean on one another and ask questions. Is this normal? How are you preparing for this? Did you find a stroller? It's nice to have a community you can lean on, and it feels pretty comparable to the way we handle life in Hope Valley. So, art imitating life or vice versa. But it's really been very special, and it's probably my favorite chapter of my life so far. I can't wait to see what next year brings.

SM: I love that. Have there been any weird cravings on set that you guys have had to fill?

EK: Yes, actually. I just wanted pickles on everything. And I didn't reveal the news to our cast and crew until later in the season, but yeah, Crafty was starting to wonder, I heard, after the fact. They were like, "She is asking for extra pickles every time she gets a sandwich; is there something that we should be aware of?"

SM: Ah, the classic tell. What's something you're really looking forward to about being a mom, and one thing that maybe still terrifies you a little?

EK: I am trying not to over-Google or overread. I think that is helping to protect me from being terrified because I'm just very much taking it one day at a time. And everybody who becomes a parent figures out how to parent in their own way. So, I'm kind of counting on that. It's all going to be fine, namaste. But something I'm really looking forward to, I just want to sniff that baby's head, I just want to breathe in that delicious newborn smell. Oh, so good.

SM: Literally the best smell.

EK: The best.

SM: This world can be a very cynical place, and the internet can be brutal, yet the show is so wholesome and resonates so much with people. Are there any values or traits you feel it has reinforced that you would love to see passed to your child?

EK: Kindness, forgiveness, being an active community member, and being there to support your friends and neighbors. Yeah, that's really important.

When Calls the Heart Season 13 premieres Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET and streams next day on Hallmark+.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.