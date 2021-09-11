30+ Shows Like ‘Yellowstone’ Rife With Rugged American Drama

Kevin Costner is one of the most famous movie stars in the world, which is why it’s so fun to watch him on the small screen in the Paramount drama Yellowstone. In the show, Costner’s character, John Dutton, runs one of the largest working ranches in the United States. And while that premise may not sound particularly juicy, oh, it is. The show is as rife with drama — in trying to run his ranch, Dutton deals with corrupt townspeople, unsolved murders, and family issues — as it is with gorgeous sweeping views of the Montana landscape. It’s really no surprise that so many people are searching for other shows like Yellowstone that will surprise and delight them with rugged scenery, rugged characters, or both.

The show became a hit practically overnight, with fans now clamoring for any news about the future of the series. And ahead of the fourth season, Costner gave an interview about just that, teasing to Fox5, “I can’t say. I mean, there’s an ending that you’re gonna see. Hopefully, it’s a powerful one for you. But I can’t [say anything]. Listen, I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them. So I… Just try to enjoy it right up to the end, if you can.”

Whether or not the show continues for seasons and seasons to come or if that aforementioned “ending” is just around the bend, there are (happily for fans) several shows out there that’ll give you the same sort of American drama. Check these out if you’re a major Yellowstone fan.

Shows Like Yellowstone Even John Dutton Would Approve Of

1. Longmire (2012-2017)

Based on a series of mystery books by Craig Johnson, this show centers on a sheriff named Walt Longmire based in Wyoming. While he loves his job and his town, he’s still grieving the death of his wife as he tries to get his life together. His daughter, his new female deputy, and his best friend are there for him as he protects and serves his town, runs for election, and tries to turn a page into the next chapter of his life.

2. Big Sky (2020- )

This show from the director of Big Little Lies will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. Also based on a series of books, the show is about two private detectives who come to Montana to figure out what happened to two sisters who went missing along the highway. They soon figure out that the two girls’ kidnapping was part of a larger scheme, and they have to hunt down the killer before he gets to any more.

3. Justified (2010-2015)

FX’s Justified is a cult favorite TV series starring Timothy Olyphant. Set in Kentucky as opposed to Montana or Wyoming, the series is about Deputy Raylan Givens, who polices his town his own way, which means he’s both in trouble with the criminals in town and with the U.S. Marshals Service he works for. He’s sent back home to Kentucky to work on a particular case, but he soon realizes that he’s meant to stay.

4. Deadwood (2004-2006)

If you really can’t get enough of the Wild West, Deadwood is the show for you. As an HBO series, it can get away with a lot more than some of the network shows you’ll find, so prepare for it to be a little violent, a little sexy, and most definitely a lot of fun. The show takes place in a mining town that literally has no laws, given that it isn’t even a U.S. state or territory after the Civil War. The land, stolen from the Sioux, attracts all sorts of people looking to strike gold — or get it any way they can.

5. Ray Donovan (2013-2020)

If what you love about Yellowstone is mostly Kevin Costner’s character, you might really get into Ray Donovan on Showtime. It’s not set in the rural countryside — instead, Ray is a “fixer” in Hollywood, making celebrities’ problems disappear. While that’s the show’s premise, the real drama comes from the return of his father, who had been in prison, and his slew of brothers looking for a handout. You will quickly become addicted to the series, which is just fine, as there are seven whole seasons and an upcoming movie to watch.

6. Greenleaf (2016-2020)

OK, so you might not classify this series as “rugged,” but dramatic? It’s got more than enough of that to go around. Have you ever wondered what the inner workings of a megachurch were like? Well, Greenleaf gives you a peek into a fictional Memphis-based church, and let’s just say these characters’ lives are not as easy as Sunday morning. You’ll get a front-pew seat to see tons of tension and excitement provoked by greed, lies, sex, and other wild sins that all lead to scandal.

More Shows Like Yellowstone to Cue Up

Godless (2017 mini-series) The Ranch (2016-2020) Hell On Wheels (2011-2016) Snowy River: The McGregor Saga (1994-1996) Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) Hatfields & McCoys (2012 mini-series) The Young Riders (1989-1992) Commanche Moon (2008 mini-series) The Son (2017-2019) Succession (2018- ) Vegas (2012-2013) Dynasty (2017- ) Mr. Inbetween (2018-2021) Tell Me Your Secrets (2021- ) City On A Hill (2019- ) Dallas (2012-2014) Walker (2021- ) Billions (2016- ) Animal Kingdom (2016- ) The Stand (2020-2021) Goliath (2016-2021) Blood & Oil (2015) Klondike (2014 mini-series) Banshee (2013-2016) Tin Star (2017-2020) Outsiders (2016)