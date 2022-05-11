Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Fight Over The Dishes

Eva Mendes is all about her “man” Ryan Gosling. But she wants everyone to know that they, too, fight over the dishes. During a new interview on The View, Mendes revealed she kicks Gosling out of the kitchen when she needs “me” time.

Yes, you read that right.

“I fight with him about the dishes, for sure,” Mendes told hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. “We fight about it for another reason. I want to do the dishes. It’s my thing. He’s the cook. Let me have my sink, let me do my dishes.”

Yup, Mendes enjoys doing the dishes and admits to requesting time alone in front of a messy sink. “I find it oddly exciting,” the businesswoman, who is now the brand ambassador for Skura Style’s antimicrobial sponges, said of scrubbing grime-y plates. “I don’t like a dishwasher. No dishwasher. If you’re rinsing it anyway to put it in the dishwasher, just clean the plate!”

“I need all the help I can get,” Mendes, 48, added of the sponge, which apparently harbors less bacteria. “I got two kids, I got a dog, I got a man — I got a good man, though — and I’m always in the kitchen.”

A woman in the crowd “wooed” at the mention of Gosling’s name, with Mendes shouting, “You know what? I feel the same way about him.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling together in 2012. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mendes and Gosling, 41, have been in a relationship since 2011 and have two daughters — Esmeralda Amada, 7, and Amada Lee, 5. They tend to keep their personal life private and are rarely if ever seen together, but the pair have spilled fun tidbits about their family here and there.

In a January interview with British GQ, Gosling said the pandemic lockdown was tough on his girls. “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” he said, adding that the couple ended up doing “more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though.”

Gosling said his daughters enjoyed Mendes’ movie My Brother The Pig while in quarantine, though, raving that “Eva’s amazing in it.” As for whether or not she plans to act again after taking some time away from the big screen, Mendes told The View hosts her mindset has changed now that she’s a mom.

“If it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality,” Mendes said, “the list is short.”

“It has to be nice and clean,” she concluded, with Goldberg recommending Disney. “Disney, perfect. Disney!”

Mendes is with a former Mouseketeer. Call her up, Mickey!