Goo Goo for Wednesday Addams! Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva impressed viewers and competitors alike as she incorporated actor Jenna Ortega’s viral Wednesday dance into her thrilling routine at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship last week.

Dressed as Wednesday Addams — complete with goth makeup, a black dress and long pigtails — the 16-year-old skated to The Cramps’ 1981 hit “Goo Goo Muck” and performed the now iconic moves Ortega made famous when the series hit Netflix in November.

Valieva got the hand motions, body thrusts and overall vibe down pat — and TikTok was thoroughly impressed.

She even started the routine by first imitating Thing with her hand along the rink’s barrier — and then “rising from the grave” before taking the ice.

Kamila Valieva is Wednesday Addams on ice!

Speaking of TikTok, the Wednesday dance has been popularly paired with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” on the social media site, so, halfway through her routine, Valieva went from “Goo Goo” to Gaga — and continued to impress.

Valieva switched it up to Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” haflway through her routine.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, Ortega told Jimmy Fallon that she watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Denis Lavant in Beau Travail, and “archival footage of goth kids dancing in the clubs in the ‘80s” to create the dance, which went viral immediately.

“Netflix, they were telling me, ‘Oh, you know Jenna, this is gonna be a thing on TikTok,’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, okay whatever’... and then they were right,” the 20-year-old actor said of the scene.

Jenna Ortega dancing in Wednesday.

Ultimately, Valieva took home the silver in the women’s senior championship division — just behind 15-year-old Sofia Akateva. She earned a total of 247.32 points from the judges for her short program and free skate.

But despite her second place standing, she definitely won the bloody hearts of TikTok.

Here’s the full routine.