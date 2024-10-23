Having mom friends is a real lifesaver. They text you from the store to say they’re picking up Valentines for the class party tomorrow if your kid needs a box, too. They don’t care if your house is clean when they come over for a play date. They remind you that sign-ups for that new sport your kids want to play together are coming up and maybe even send you a calendar invite so you don’t forget. And they send all the best relatable memes from these funny moms on Instagram that you need to start following ASAP if you’re not already.

Getting a meme from your friends is kind of the best — it means something reminded them of you, or a specific struggle you’re having with your kid right now, and they wanted to make you laugh. Maybe your algorithm is also pumping a steady stream of funny AF moms into your feed. Either way, chances are you already have some favorites who never fail to make you see the humor in all the weird, hard moments of motherhood. These are some of the funniest moms online that you can turn to again and again for relatable, hilarious, shareable posts.

01 Yuri Lamasbella Yuri Lamasbella rocketed to viral star status thanks to her spot-on, hilarious impressions of the Kardashian family (and has earned the love of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney themselves). Her toddler mom memes are truly unrivaled, and since she’s currently expecting, rest assured hilarious mom-of-two content is coming in hot.

02 LeeAnn Braun Leeann Braun’s profile is a one-stop shop for marriage and parenting humor that you can absolutely relate to. You’ll be sending all her videos to your friends, from the one about her husband taking multiple business days to find something around the house to her kid’s obsession with beige foods (and only beige foods).

03 Taylor Wolfe If you were a big blog reader back in the day, you probably kept up with The Daily Tay, Taylor Wolfe’s blog that started as a site about a gal and her trusty dog, Harlow. These days, her online presence is just as funny as it ever was, but she happens to have added children to the mix. She’s also a standup comedian now, so her bits and skits are just... chef’s kiss.

04 Soliana Sapp Listen, a few kids and a few decades in, there are a lot of laughs that need to be had about aging and bodies and all of it. Soliana Sapp has your back. She’s got a ton of great marriage memes, too, whether it’s about the “romantic” photos her husband texts her or the unearthing of the lunchbox that’s been in his car for weeks.

05 Hayley DeRoche Hayley DeRoche is best known for her sad beige baby videos poking fun at the depressing side of all the trendy colorless baby gear these days. Now she has a great mix of parenting memes, jokes about mom brain, and weekly meme drops that are just a trove of laughs.

06 Alyce Chan Need to laugh at the struggle of doing math homework in 2024? (You have to laugh so you don’t cry.) What about meeting up with another mom from Facebook Marketplace to trade Halloween costumes because both of your kids changed their minds? (Genius, honestly.) Then Alyce Chan is the funny AF mom for you.

07 Kristen Cook I love having Kristen Cook in my feed because she reminds me that none of us have any idea what we're doing, we're all being driven a little crazy at all times, and we all deserve a little sweet treat today. Following her feels like having a real-life friend send me a video from the front seat of their car or their porch and just makes me feel a little better each time.

08 Lauren Agans For the perfect blend of mom and millennial humor, you need Lauren Agans in your feed. She’s got no shortage of jokes and thoughts on nostalgic movies and music for our generation, and how our 2000s rap jams fit into our lives now (bumping while we wet vac the floor).

09 Caitlin Murray Caitlin Murray has 1.5 million followers for a reason. She’s 100% one of us, usually popping up on Instagram with no makeup, regular-shmegular clothes, and on her way somewhere in the car. If you like dry humor about the real thoughts of being a mom — no, I’m not sad my kid went to kindergarten and I get the house to myself, thanks — then she’s the Instamom for you.

10 Lindsey Gurk Lindsey Gurk is the funny, bright, energetic pop you need in your feed. She does hilarious reenactments of weird stuff her two young kids say and do, usually with receipts of the kids actually doing those things at the end. She also posts some inspirational content that is actually not corny. I just love that she always leaves me feeling uplifted.

Is your favorite IG mom in this list, or did you find a new one?