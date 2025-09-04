Have you ever known two really amazing people — and then they decide to have a baby together and you are just totally delighted? That is basically what’s happening this week between The GAP and Disney, who have partnered to realize a clothing collection based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

And yes, it sure does feel like Halloween and Christmas have arrived all at once.

The collaboration includes two dozen different pieces, for both adults and kids, all of which make us want to say, What’s this??

The collection releases today, and it’s only around for a limited time.

“Designed for the misfits, rule-breakers, and every soul who celebrates the strange and the spirited, this limited-edition 24-piece collection fuses Gap’s signature silhouettes with the eerie charm of Disney Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas,” the companies wrote in a press release.

The pieces range from very traditional branded pieces, like hats and sweatshirts featuring Jack’s face, to more subtle takes on the franchise, such as barrel jeans that come in that special iris blue color from the film, or a striped denim jacket that has Nightmare’s signature style and vibe without including characters or labels.

My favorite piece is probably a super-soft bright purple cardigan with the smallest classy skull on the very familiar GAP staple.

Other notable pieces for adults include a pair of Jacko dark stripe 90s loose jeans, a NIGHTMARE zip hoodie, and the cutest shrunken T-shirt featuring Sally and a GAP logo.

For kids, they have even more great stuff, including the cutest spooky tux pajama set, a cropped purple hoodie, and an adorable Jack skeleton baseball cap.

I would like half the collection for Halloween and the other half for Christmas, please.

You can shop the entire collection here.