If you even have the tiniest seed of an idea to go to Great Wolf Lodge with the family this summer, you might want to put an alert on your calendar to book your trip on Thursday, May 1. The indoor waterpark resort is having a one-day “It’s Gonna Be May” promotion that not only celebrates endless waterslides and tidal pools but also the 25th anniversary of the hit pop song-turned spring meme.

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass are helping with the celebration, too, by bringing their families to the park to party and ring in the return of the indoor water park resort’s annual Summer Camp-In celebration (May 24 – August 25).

The “It’s Gonna Be May” promotion is, as mentioned, a single-day event that allows vacationers to save up to 51% on trips between May 1 and August 14 2025. The promo code is BEMAY, of course.

And here’s some of the small print: “Discounts may vary by date. Offer valid at Great Wolf Lodge U.S. resort. Valid per night for single or multiple-night stays. Promotion code must be mentioned at time of reservation. Limited number of rooms available for each date. Limited suite style availability on select dates. Discount may vary by date. Must have one individual 21 years of age or older staying in each room. Offer is not redeemable for cash.”

There are 22 Great Wolf Lodge locations across North America.

The newest Great Wolf Lodge is opening on May 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The new resort will include 91,000 square feet of family fun, including a wave pool, lazy river, play areas, and 13 waterslides (one of which does not exist at any other resort).

Go to Great Wolf Lodge to book.