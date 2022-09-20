Grimes Posted A Rare Photo Of Her Daughter “Y” Shared With Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk have frequently made headlines over the course of their relationship — especially when it comes to the out-of-the-box names for their children. But at the end of the day, it seems like Grimes is just a mom who loves her kids.

Grimes gave her Twitter followers a special and rare glimpse into her life as a mom while sharing an adorable photo of her baby daughter dancing. The 34-year-old musician posted a photo of her baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, aka “Y,” on Twitter.

In the photo, Y is seen wearing a black onesie and a pink headband with a bow, crawling on the floor with her hand on top of a book.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche — what a queen,” Grimes joked in the caption.

She also added an additional tweet below where she said her baby girl also loves a German DJ named Boris Brejcha. “She loves Boris Brejcha omg she’s so hardcore haha,” she wrote.

Turns out that Y is not the only music lover in the bunch. When a follower asked if Y likes her band — Medieval Thots — that she sings in with FKA twigs, she explained that’s more in the realm of Y’s older brother’s (2-year-old X Æ A-12 ) taste in music.

“Her brother is more the fka twigs fan which is so cute to me,” the Canadian singer replied.

While Grimes stays mostly private, she did end up revealing to Vanity Fair that she welcomed Y via a surrogate in December 2021. The moment only occurred when the interviewer actually heard a baby crying in the background.

Grimes then gave a breakdown of her second child’s name. Exa refers to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, or the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations a second.

Dark represents “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Sideræl is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el” and is a “more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” The name is a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.”

Following the interview release and the news that she and Musk now shared two children together. The singer wanted to make it known that she did not go into the interview with the intention to share anything that private.

She tweeted, “I did this to speak [about] my work, not ‘reveal all’ haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible.”

She also noted that at the release of the interview, she and Musk had split. “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life...” she tweeted.