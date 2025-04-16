We’ve known that HBO would be making a new Harry Potter series since April 2023, and as we get closer and closer to the start of filming, we’re starting to get all the details we’ve been waiting for. Just this week, HBO finally announced some of the actors who have been cast in the Harry Potter reboot, shedding a little light on their decision-making process as well.

On Monday, April 14, HBO confirmed six cast members and who they’ll be playing in the upcoming series:

John Lithgow as Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, professor of transfiguration

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, professor of potions and defense against the dark arts

Nick Frost as Hagrid, who cares for the magical creatures on school grounds

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, professor of muggle studies and defense against the dark arts

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, a groundskeeper (and Snitch In Chief) at Hogwarts

Director Mark Mylod has said before that he wants to continue in the tradition of the films by casting “brilliant theater actors in the U.K.,” which he has certainly done with this talent pool. Check out these side-by-sides of the new actors compared with the previous ones we know and love:

We don’t yet know who will play the titular role of Harry Potter or his best friends and fellow students, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod have previously revealed that more than 32,000 children auditioned for the roles, so whoever ends up being selected will almost certainly be a perfect fit. Again, Mylod wants to do as the HP films did and cast newcomers in all three roles.

What else do we know about the new Harry Potter series?

A fair amount, actually! Mylod and Gardiner have stated they want to dedicate an entire season to each of the seven Harry Potter books, and that they will be sticking to canonically correct ages for the characters, as Scary Mommy previously reported. Their goal is to explore character development even more than the films.

Of course, fans are also curious about author J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the HBO series. In recent years, she has become persona non grata after being vocally anti-trans and essentially dedicating her online presence to espousing transphobic sentiments. However, she still owns all things Harry Potter and will serve as an executive producer on this new series.

A spokesperson sent a statement to Variety that read, “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve, and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

The series will begin filming this summer, with a planned release some time in 2026.