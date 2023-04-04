The most fascinating Harry Potter story of them all is quickly becoming Harry Potter and the HBO Max TV Show Rumors. Since the streamer, which is partly owned by Warner Bros. (the production company behind the movies), made its debut in 2021, there have been rumblings that a TV series set in the world of the Harry Potter books was in the works. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the long-gestating Harry Potter-based TV show is reportedly on track to actually happen — but details about the potential show's plot remain as murky as the surface of a pensieve.

According to Bloomberg's report, the series would be based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter book series, with the show having a proposed seven seasons. Each season would cover events from the books, but it's unclear if the show would follow Harry, Ron, and Hermione through their seven years at Hogwarts or focus on new characters within the wizarding world.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. have not commented on the rumors, and the online response from fans of the books and films has been mixed. For many, the world of Harry Potter remains a childhood touchstone, but it's one that has been marred by Rowling's transphobic comments. Returning to the wizarding world at this particular moment would be tricky, especially since the proposed series sounds like a reboot of the film franchise.

Read on for everything we know about the rumored Harry Potter TV reboot so far.

What would the Harry Potter TV show be about?

The plot of the series remains one big question mark. Per the initial report, each season would focus on one of the books in Rowling's original series. But while Season 1 would likely center on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, it's not known whether the series would be a direct adaption following Harry through his first year at Hogwarts or if it would focus on different characters who weren't at the center of the books or films.

Although the story of the Boy Who Lived was already adapted into eight successful movies, portions of each book had to be cut to streamline the plot for the big screen. A TV show could potentially restore excised arcs involving Peeves the poltergeist, Hermione's campaign to free the House Elves, and Neville Longbottom's tragic backstory.

Overall, a TV series would create a more immersive Hogwarts experience on the whole. But given how well-known Harry Potter's story is, the question of how a reboot series would maintain tension or have an element of surprise if it was a direct adaption of the books remains.

Will Rowling be involved in the potential series?

While Rowling wouldn't be the showrunner for the series, Bloomberg reports that she would be involved in creative decisions. This, in part, ensures a possible adaptation remains faithful to her original vision of the wizarding world she created.

Rowling's involvement is already stirring controversy online due to her transphobic stance in recent years. In addition to penning an essay on her blog that featured disparaging remarks about the transgender community, she said in a 2020 tweet, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Her remarks have sparked a backlash among the Harry Potter community, with several of the film's actors, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, denouncing her comments. Other actors, including Ralph Fiennes and Evanna Lynch, have defended the author. Her remarks also led to an attempted boycott of the Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

How soon could a Harry Potter TV series premiere?

If the reports about the series are true, it's still in the very early stages. With no showrunner or cast announced, it's unlikely the potential HBO Max series will premiere anytime soon. Potter fans eager to return to Hogwarts will have to settle for rereading the books or rewatching the films until a clearer picture emerges of HBO Max's plans.