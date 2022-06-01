After struggling to conceive a second time, and enduring a frightening episode of first trimester bleeding, The Hills alum Heidi Montag has announced that she and fellow MTV reality star Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child together. The couple are parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone.

Montag has been open about her desire to expand their family and the long road to achieving pregnancy number two. In January, she posted a picture of herself and Gunner on Instagram, writing, “So thankful for my angel🙏🏼 I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle! ❤️.”

Montag made some pretty radical — and unusual — changes to her diet in hopes of boosting her fertility. In March, pictures of her consuming raw bison heart were circulated. At the time, Montag told People, “I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things.”

In an interview with Us announcing the second pregnancy, Pratt revealed that he had also dabbled in the ‘carnivore diet.’

“My wife started eating testicles,” he said to Us. “I ate testicles as well. Hers were raw, mine weren’t.”

“Toward the end, I was really on an animal-based diet, which is mostly meat,” Montag told Us. “I also found a lubricant that’s supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant.”

Montag and Pratt weren’t the only ones anxiously awaiting a pregnancy.

“Right before I got pregnant, [Gunner] was praying and said, ‘God, please I want a baby right now.,” Montag told Us. “And I said, ‘How are you going to feel if that doesn’t happen?’ And he goes, ‘It’s OK, God has the best plan.’”

Originally hoping for a brother, Gunner adjusted quickly upon learning that he might have a sister instead. “He’s just excited for a baby,” Montag told Us. Montag and Pratt have not revealed the new baby’s sex.

So far, her second pregnancy hasn’t been a smooth ride like her first, Montag explained to Us. “In the beginning, I had some bleeding. And that was scary and I never experienced that,” she said.

“For me, this has really been an eye-opening experience of what pregnancy can be for a lot of women,” Montag told Us. “It’s given me a whole different version of pregnancy and empathy and love for what everyone is going through with pregnancy. It’s such a fun thing and it’s such a high stakes situation at the same time."

The couple say they are now closer than ever.

“After all we’ve been through, I really consider this our miracle baby,” said Montag.