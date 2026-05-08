Will There Be A Hope Valley:1874 Season 2? Hallmark+ Just Answered

Heads up, Hearties: We officially have more frontier drama in our future — Hallmark+ has renewed Hope Valley:1874 for a second season. Of course, while it’s always a little nerve-racking waiting to see if your favorite show made the cut, this renewal news shouldn’t come as a major surprise for those of us invested in the When Calls the Heart universe. The fandom is a loyal bunch! In fact, Hope Valley is actually the streamer’s most successful series launch to date.

The series, set in the early days of the frontier settlement, follows Rebecca Clarke (Bethany Joy Lenz) as she arrives in the town that will one day become Hope Valley. She and her daughter, Sarah, are looking for a fresh start and an escape from a tumultuous past when she finds unexpected community with a curmudgeonly rancher, Tom Moore (Benjamin Ayres), and a trading post owner, Hattie Quinn (Jill Hennessy). From there, she forges a bond with the rest of the growing settlement, finding a new home in the place and its people.

And with the May 7 Season 1 finale setting the characters up for some cliffhanger-style follow-ups, let’s just say the renewal news couldn’t come fast enough. Here’s everything we know so far about the next installment of Hallmark’s hit prequel series.

When will Hope Valley Season 2 arrive?

Hallmark has confirmed the prequel will return to our screens in 2027. So, we’ve got a bit of a wait, but it’s better than not getting a return at all, right?

What might happen in Season 2?

The finale leaves plenty unresolved for the characters, including Olivia’s (Roan Curtis) love triangle with Alexander and Clayton (Jedidiah Goodacre), Rebecca’s past catching up with her and, of course, the growing romance between Rebecca and Tom.

A big part of what the cast set out to do was tell a story with real emotional depth that doesn’t shy away from the complicated layers that come with love between people who’ve already lived a life.

"Two people meeting at our age, we're coming in with different layers of baggage than somebody who's young and doe-eyed about love," Lenz told us during a Season 1 press junket. "So I think that's been a really fun thing to work with."

For her, the show's recurring theme of second chances is something she takes personally. "I need second and third and fourth and fifth and sixth chances. I'm learning, every day, new things,” she told us, adding, “We’re kind of in a day and age where grace is sparse, and it’s harder for people to give each other room to grow. So maybe that’s something our show can bring to the cultural conversation.”

That theme of connection hits every corner of Hope Valley, now and as the series moves toward a second season.

Hennessy sees her character, Hattie, as a kind of anchor for the settlement. "She's the sense of humor in terms of diffusing conflicts," Hennessy said. "She brings a nice sort of stability even though she herself emotionally and internally is kind of fractured in a lot of ways."

Roan Curtis, who plays Hattie's daughter Olivia, described her character as bringing "a lot of sunshine" to a community full of people who've weathered hard things. "She's incredibly optimistic and bright," Curtis said, adding that Olivia has a gift for cutting through surface pleasantries.

And Lachlan Quarmby, who plays the newly arrived Constable Alexander Vaughn, noted that his character is very much figuring out how to earn his authority in a community that's been doing things its own way for a long time. "He finds that pretending to be confident is helpful," Quarmby laughed.

Is the cast on board for future seasons, too?

It seems like a safe bet. Behind the scenes, the camaraderie has been just as real as it is between the characters. "We had such a good time making this," Ayres shared, "and we feel confident in what we made, that at least we made what we set out to do."

Of working with her costars, Hennessy gushed, “I am so happy right now. I actually feel like we did some great work, and I genuinely enjoy and respect and love these people."

Lenz even brought that collaborative spirit to the show in a pretty unique way: She wrote the series’ theme song, recording the vocals in Hennessy’s trailer. "It was really fun to build," she said, "and we made it a real in-house, homegrown thing."

Season 1 of Hope Valley: 1874 is streaming now on Hallmark+.