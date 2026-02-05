If you’re a fan of Hallmark’s wholesome series When Calls the Heart (in which case you probably consider yourself a “Heartie”), break out your calendar: the beloved show’s prequel series, Hope Valley: 1874, is set to hit the streamer in March. So, yes, that means we’ll be getting a front-row seat to the origins of the frontier community we’ve spent years falling in love with.

As you know, the OG series stars Erin Krakow as teacher Elizabeth Thatcher. But who’s going to lead the prequel? And how many episodes will there be? Here are all of the details Hallmark has gifted us with so far.

When will Hope Valley: 1874 premiere?

It won’t be long — Hope Valley: 1874 will premiere exclusively on Hallmark+ on Saturday, March 21, with a new episode premiering every Thursday beginning March 26. In total, the prequel series will release eight episodes.

What is the series about?

The prequel takes us back to the rugged Pioneer Era, decades before Elizabeth Thatcher arrived in Hope Valley. One Tree Hill favorite Bethany Joy Lenz stars as Rebecca Clarke, a tenacious mom who leaves Chicago behind to head west with her 11-year-old daughter, Sarah (Mila Morgan), in hopes of a fresh start.

But we all played Oregon Trail... we know nothing was easy in those days. Rebecca's journey takes an unexpected turn when her wagon breaks down, and the boardinghouse they land at is not what was promised. She has no choice but to rely on the kindness of strangers. And what do you know? Here comes Tom Moore (Benjamin Ayres), a rancher and pillar of the fledgling settlement of Hope Valley.

You can probably see where this is going. Cue a slow-burn romance!

Along the way, Rebecca also forms a meaningful friendship with Hattie Quinn (played by Crossing Jordan’s Jill Hennessy), a tough pioneer woman with a deep understanding of the realities — and risks — of frontier life.

Who else is in the prequel series?

Hallmark fans will spot a few familiar faces among the ensemble cast, which includes:

Roan Curtis as Hattie’s daughter, Olivia

Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls) as Constable Alexander Vaughn

Jedidiah Goodacre as Clayton Cooley

Chelsea Hobbs (Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane) as Peggy McCabe

Brad Abramenko (A Splash of Love) as Nash

Will there be more than one season?

If there’s anything When Calls the Heart has taught us over the course of 13 seasons, it’s that this franchise has a devoted following — it draws in *millions* of viewers. There’s no reason to think Hope Valley: 1874 won’t be just as popular with Hallmark watchers. In fact, with such a strong cast (Bethany Joy Lenz and Jill Hennessy as leads?! Yes, please), the prequel series will likely be around for a while.

It might seem strange on the surface when you think about such a wholesome show being a hit when the real world is... not. That’s sort of what makes it make sense, though. At their core, When Calls the Heart and, now, Hope Valley: 1874 are about beginnings: new lives, new loves, and new possibilities, all forged under challenging circumstances. It’s no surprise that, at this moment in history, this strikes a chord.

The franchise leans into themes that Hallmark viewers gravitate toward, such as perseverance and chosen family. But something I really love about the series is that women aren’t just portrayed as passengers on the journey; they’re among the most outspoken and independent characters, many navigating motherhood and reinvention during a time when women's choices were very limited.

Plus, as Krakow reminded us when we spoke with her ahead of When Calls the Heart Season 13, the world of Hope Valley highlights some traits we could all use a little more of right now: “Kindness, forgiveness, being an active community member, and being there to support your friends and neighbors.”