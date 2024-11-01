Whomst amongst us doesn’t look forward to their annual Spotify Wrapped year-in-review? It’s such a unique, specific, but accurately evocative way to look back on your year... that is if your kids haven’t taken over your account and utterly destroyed your algorithm. Whether you have an infant who needs to listen to hours of green noise a night in order to stay asleep or a Swiftie who acts like she’s paying that $11.99 a month, it’s very easy for a parent’s Spotify account to get overwhelmed by her children’s musical tastes. Honestly, it’s kind of a really great metaphor for parenting in general. But there’s hope.

In the past, Spotify collected data for everyone until October 31 at which point everything was set in stone before analysis. But the company confirmed yesterday via tweet that they would keep on monitoring our likes and dislikes for longer, though it did not give a definitive date for either when it would stop or when year-in-review packages would drop (traditionally this has been at the end of November or beginning of December).

“But Jamie!” you may ask. “How am I supposed to undo everything my kids have done over the course of a year in the last two months of 2024?” Easily, actually! Though TikTok creator Mackenzie (@mackinstyle) wasn’t quite right one when Spotify would stop collecting data, she has a great tip to get all your kid’s picks (or, let’s be honest, the embarrassing songs you love but don’t want to see dominating your personal charts even if they technically do) out of the mix...

“If you don’t want ‘Hop Little Bunnies’ to be your Number 1 Song of the Year,” she explains, “go click these three dots, scroll down and press ‘Exclude from your taste profile.’”

You can watch the video for an actual demonstration of this.

And that’s it! Your Wrapped review will now look like you and not a preschool dance party... unless you want it to, of course, no judgment. So go ahead and post your results with pride.