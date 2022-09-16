It's almost fall, which means the days are getting cooler, the pumpkin-spice-scented everything is back, and TV is, once again, your best friend as summer madness comes to an end. Yes, as the lights go out and the sound machines turn on in the evenings, moms crave some couch time and a nice glass of wine or cup of tea — eager to binge-watch a show all by themselves. (Please, God.) And what better series to devour than a comedy? A good laugh is the best how-will-I-do-this-all-again-tomorrow medicine.

When narrowing down your options, it's hard to beat Hulu comedies. The streaming service has some great original offerings that will get a giggle, or five, out of you. From period pieces to mysteries and relationship shows, these 12 comedy series are ideal for heightening kidless nights (or mornings or afternoons) and bringing a smile to your slightly haggard mom face.

Life & Beth

Starring and written, directed, and executive produced by Amy Schumer, Life & Beth follows a seemingly successful woman in life and love who, after a sudden incident, takes a look back at her past to figure out her future. The show is loosely based on “themes“ from Schumer’s life.

The series, which also stars Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders, and Laura Benanti, examines how our teen years can stick with us for years to come.

The Bear

The Bear has been picking up fanfare over the last few weeks after its June 2022 debut on FX on Hulu. The series, starring Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White, follows fine-dining chef Carmy, who returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. It's hilarious, thoughtful, and all kinds of messed up — an enjoyable blend of comedy and drama.

How I Met Your Father

This How I Met Your Mother spinoff follows Sophie in the present (Hilary Duff) and future (Kim Cattrall) as she recounts to her son the events that followed meeting his father in January 2022. It’s not quite as addicting as its predecessor, but Father is a fun watch nonetheless.

Only Murders In The Building

Now in Season 2, Only Murders in the Building stars the always funny Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside Selena Gomez, a trio of true crime podcast obsessives who try to solve a murder case in their apartment building. It’s pure delight — and Emmy-nominated to boot.

The Great

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, The Great is a satirical dark comedy *occasionally* — as it professes — based on the rise of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. It follows Catherine (Fanning), who eventually overthrew her husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia (Hoult), to take the throne for herself. It is extravagant — from its plot line to its performances and costumes — and oh so absurdly entertaining. And hooray! It was just renewed for a third season.

Pen15

Outcast teens in the early aughts played by adult women who were once outcast teens in the early aughts? Sign us up! Pen15 is a millennial masterpiece. It follows two best friends (show creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle) as they navigate junior high — dial-up internet, braces, Tamagotchis, AIM, and passed notes included. Although the show only ran for two seasons, each one is a nostalgic delight and makes you want to relive those grade school days. (Weird, right?)

Shrill

Shrill, co-created by and starring SNL’s Aidy Bryant, highlights empowerment and body positivity in all the best ways — with honesty and humor. Based on the memoir by Lindy West, the show follows Annie Easton (Bryant), an up-and-coming journalist at an alternative magazine in Portland, Oregon, who is paving her own path, in her own way. She’s smart, talented, somewhat selfish, and, yes, overweight. And guess what? She’s OK with all of it — it’s perhaps the people around her who need to take a long look in the mirror.

“We really put such an emphasis on weight loss and having a certain body and that that’s the only way to have a good life, and it’s not,” West said during a SXSW panel for the show. Amen.

Woke

Starring Lamorne Morris of New Girl fame, and based on Keith Knight’s story, dark comedy Woke follows cartoonist Keef, who’s finally on the verge of mainstream success when he’s tackled by San Francisco cops in a case of mistaken identity. He begins seeing things — namely inanimate objects talking to him — and must figure out how to keep these new animated voices at bay, all while navigating his career and the current racial climate.

Ramy

Like Woke, Ramy will make you laugh and, more importantly, leave you with a new perspective on the world we live in. Set to premiere its third season on Sept. 30, the show is created by and stars Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef as a first-generation Egyptian-American on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy explores, in part, the challenges of being a millennial in a Muslim community.

Letterkenny

Available to stream on Hulu since 2018, the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny has become somewhat of a cult hit. (Think It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia status.) Centering on the small rural town of Letterkenny, the show — which has been on for 10 seasons — follows siblings Wayne (co-creator Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett), who run a small farm and produce stand with help from Wayne's friends Daryl (Nathan Dales) and Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor Wilson). With vulgar yet highly quotable dialogue, most episodes of the show open with the same statement: "Letterkenny consists of hicks, skids, hockey players, and Christians. These are their problems." It’s quite something.

Difficult People

Starring Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street and now Bros fame, Difficult People hails from creator, writer, and co-star Julie Klausner. The dark comedy, which features some stellar guest stars, focuses on two best friends living in New York City — aspiring comedians Billy and Julie. Their irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations, as they seemingly hate everyone but each other. The show ran for three seasons and ended in 2017, but all episodes are available to stream.

Casual

Casual should be on everyone’s must-watch list. Created by Zander Lehmann and directed by Jason Reitman, the indie comedy series centers on a newly divorced single mother, Valerie (Michaela Watkins), who attempts to navigate the dating scene while looking after not only her teenage daughter, Laura (Tara Lynne Barr), but her own bachelor brother, Alex (Tommy Dewey). It ran for four lovely seasons and was dubbed “an undeniably entertaining show” by The Guardian.