New TV shows seemingly pay no attention to seasonal timing these days, but even in this wild new frontier of endless streaming options, fall is still the busiest TV season of them all. That’s largely thanks to network channels like ABC, CBS, and Fox, all of which still save most of their biggest premieres for the cooler months. But they’re not alone: Even HBO and Netflix debut some of their buzziest shows in September, October, and November.

This September brings the second season of ABC’s smash hit and now Emmy-nominated comedy Abbott Elementary, the historic Season 24 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, and the long-awaited premiere of the Susan Sarandon-fronted country music drama Monarch on Fox. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait until Oct. 6 for the Season 19 premiere of the medical drama (yes, it’s SERIOUSLY unfair). Yellowstone fans can sympathize — Season 5 of the fan-favorite western won’t return until Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network. In happier updates, kiddos and parents alike will be delighted to know that the first half of Bluey Season 3 is finally premiering on Disney+ this August!

Read on for all the biggest TV premieres coming your way this fall. And if you don’t see your favorite show listed, don’t fret! It’s likely being held for winter 2023 (we’re looking at you A Million Little Things, The Flash, and 9-1-1: Lone Star).

Network Fall TV Premieres

ABC/Liliane Lathan

ABC

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: The Conners

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics

10 p.m.: Big Sky

Friday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:01 p.m.: 20/20

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 p.m.: The Rookie

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Oct. 3

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: Station 19

9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)

NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago PD

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m.: Law & Order

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

CBS

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 18

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.: FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: International

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: Survivor

10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Big Brother

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer

9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8 p.m.: Survivor

9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Oct. 9

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: The Equalizer

9 p.m.: East New York (Timeslot Premiere)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

Fox

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 p.m.: Monarch (NEW SERIES) *Premiering after the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings game.

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: 9-1-1

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.: The Resident

9 p.m. Monarch (Timeslot Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9 p.m.: Lego Masters

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: The Great North

9 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat

The CW

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl

9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal

Sunday, Oct. 2

8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: Coroner

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 p.m.: Kung Fu

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: Walker

9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)

Monday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.: All American

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturday, Oct. 22

8 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals

PBS

Sunday, Sept. 25

9 p.m.: Van Der Valk

Sunday, Oct. 16

8 p.m.: Annika (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: Magpie Murders (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Streaming & Cable Fall TV Premieres

Courtesy of Netflix

Hallmark Channel

Sunday, Aug. 14.: Chesapeake Shores Season 6

Paramount Network

Sunday, Nov. 13

8 p.m.: Yellowstone Season 5

HBO

Sunday, Aug. 21

9 p.m.: House of the Dragon (NEW SERIES)

Netflix

Friday, Aug. 12

Never Have I Ever Season 3

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Mo (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Sept. 2

Ivy & Bean (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Sept. 9

Cobra Kai Season 5

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Designing Miami (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Oct. 7

The Midnight Club (NEW SERIES)

Hulu

Friday, Aug. 12

This Fool (NEW SERIES)

Thursday, Aug. 25

Mike (NEW SERIES)

Tuesday, Aug. 30

The Patient (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

Monday, Sept. 19

Best in Dough (NEW SERIES)

Thursday, Sept. 22

The Kardashians Season 2

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Reasonable Doubt (NEW SERIES)

Disney+

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Bluey Season 3

Wednesday, Aug. 17

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Andor (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Zootopia+ (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Willow (NEW SERIES)

Apple TV+

Friday, Aug. 12

Five Days at Memorial (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Aug. 19

Bad Sisters (NEW SERIES)

Surfside Girls (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Sept. 2

Life By Ella (NEW SERIES)

Amazon Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 12

A League of Their Own (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Aug. 19

Making the Cut Season 3

Friday, Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (NEW SERIES)

Paramount+

Thursday, Aug. 25

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3

Thursday, Sept. 8

The Good Fight Season 6

Sunday, Nov. 13

Tulsa King (NEW SERIES)

Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 8

Last Light (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Sept. 15

Vampire Academy (NEW SERIES)

Thursday, Sept. 29

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

Thursday, Oct. 6

A Friend of the Family (NEW SERIES)

Thursday, Oct. 20

One of Us Is Lying Season 2

Thursday, Nov. 3

The Capture Season 2

Thursday, Nov. 10

The Missing (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Irreverent (NEW SERIES)