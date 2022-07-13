Rejoice! Here Are The Fall Premiere Dates For All Of Your Favorite TV Shows
Find out when Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, and the rest of your favorites return.
New TV shows seemingly pay no attention to seasonal timing these days, but even in this wild new frontier of endless streaming options, fall is still the busiest TV season of them all. That’s largely thanks to network channels like ABC, CBS, and Fox, all of which still save most of their biggest premieres for the cooler months. But they’re not alone: Even HBO and Netflix debut some of their buzziest shows in September, October, and November.
This September brings the second season of ABC’s smash hit and now Emmy-nominated comedy Abbott Elementary, the historic Season 24 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, and the long-awaited premiere of the Susan Sarandon-fronted country music drama Monarch on Fox. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait until Oct. 6 for the Season 19 premiere of the medical drama (yes, it’s SERIOUSLY unfair). Yellowstone fans can sympathize — Season 5 of the fan-favorite western won’t return until Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network. In happier updates, kiddos and parents alike will be delighted to know that the first half of Bluey Season 3 is finally premiering on Disney+ this August!
Read on for all the biggest TV premieres coming your way this fall. And if you don’t see your favorite show listed, don’t fret! It’s likely being held for winter 2023 (we’re looking at you A Million Little Things, The Flash, and 9-1-1: Lone Star).
Network Fall TV Premieres
ABC
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)
NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock
CBS
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York (Timeslot Premiere)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
Fox
Sunday, Sept. 11
8 p.m.: Monarch (NEW SERIES) *Premiering after the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings game.
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: 9-1-1
9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Resident
9 p.m. Monarch (Timeslot Premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer
9 p.m.: Lego Masters
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: The Simpsons
8:30 p.m.: The Great North
9 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen
9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch
9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat
The CW
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Coroner
Wednesday, Oct. 5
9 p.m.: Kung Fu
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)
Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals
PBS
Sunday, Sept. 25
9 p.m.: Van Der Valk
Sunday, Oct. 16
8 p.m.: Annika (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Magpie Murders (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Streaming & Cable Fall TV Premieres
Hallmark Channel
Sunday, Aug. 14.: Chesapeake Shores Season 6
Paramount Network
Sunday, Nov. 13
8 p.m.: Yellowstone Season 5
HBO
Sunday, Aug. 21
9 p.m.: House of the Dragon (NEW SERIES)
Netflix
Friday, Aug. 12
Never Have I Ever Season 3
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Mo (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Sept. 2
Ivy & Bean (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Sept. 9
Cobra Kai Season 5
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Designing Miami (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Oct. 7
The Midnight Club (NEW SERIES)
Hulu
Friday, Aug. 12
This Fool (NEW SERIES)
Thursday, Aug. 25
Mike (NEW SERIES)
Tuesday, Aug. 30
The Patient (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Monday, Sept. 19
Best in Dough (NEW SERIES)
Thursday, Sept. 22
The Kardashians Season 2
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Reasonable Doubt (NEW SERIES)
Disney+
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Bluey Season 3
Wednesday, Aug. 17
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Andor (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Zootopia+ (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Willow (NEW SERIES)
Apple TV+
Friday, Aug. 12
Five Days at Memorial (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Aug. 19
Bad Sisters (NEW SERIES)
Surfside Girls (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Sept. 2
Life By Ella (NEW SERIES)
Amazon Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 12
A League of Their Own (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Aug. 19
Making the Cut Season 3
Friday, Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (NEW SERIES)
Paramount+
Thursday, Aug. 25
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Good Fight Season 6
Sunday, Nov. 13
Tulsa King (NEW SERIES)
Peacock
Thursday, Sept. 8
Last Light (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Sept. 15
Vampire Academy (NEW SERIES)
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky
Thursday, Oct. 6
A Friend of the Family (NEW SERIES)
Thursday, Oct. 20
One of Us Is Lying Season 2
Thursday, Nov. 3
The Capture Season 2
Thursday, Nov. 10
The Missing (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Irreverent (NEW SERIES)