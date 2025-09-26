Jackbox Party Pack 11 Will Drop Just In Time For Peak Game Night Season

Growing up, my siblings and I were obsessed with a computer game called You Don’t Know Jack. Yes, we played it on the comically oversized desktop tucked into a corner of our dining room; we’re that many years old. So, I was pretty pumped when a friend brought over his Steam Deck a few years ago and reintroduced me to the world of Jackbox, which included a few versions of my OG favorite. The company has created *a ton* of clever, funny, and wildly entertaining games over the years, often packaging them in bundles known as “Party Packs.” And, yep, my family owns every single one.

Now, just in time for the cozy gaming season, Jackbox is dropping five fresh games as part of its new Jackbox Party Pack 11 ($29.99). No rehashes, no repeats… just a lineup of laugh-out-loud shenanigans you haven’t gotten into yet. I had the chance to preview the games ahead of their release, and as someone who has played a lot of Jackbox games, I can confidently say that this new batch doesn’t disappoint.

From trivia battles to social deduction showdowns, Party Pack 11 offers a killer mix that’s perfect for family gatherings, game nights, or virtual hangouts. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll be able to play when the pack officially drops on Oct. 23, 2025 (same as the new season of Nobody Wants This — this day obviously cannot come fast enough).

Games in Jackbox Party Pack 11

Legends of Trivia

We love a cooperative team battle! In this fantastical world full of danger, your team must use your collective know-how to defeat monsters and villains. Cozy RPG-esque at its best.

Suspectives

Time to put your social-deductive thinking cap on! One player has secretly committed a crime, and the evidence comes from your own survey answers. Only you can defend your name or accuse your friends while everyone tries to suss out the criminal among you.

Doominate

This was my absolute favorite game I previewed, because it’s downright hilarious. The gist: It’s essentially a joke-writing duel. Everyone gets to take a wholesome prompt (i.e., “a supportive community”) and ruin it by adding to it (see: “of bed bugs”). Then the group gets to pick the best ruined jokes in a series of head-to-head standoffs.

Hear Say

I have a feeling this will be a favorite among younger family members, because what kid doesn’t love making funny noises? Think of it as audio improv. You record a sound effect or dialogue directly from your phone, then watch it come to life via short movie clips.

Cookie Haus

Seems simple: You’re given a cookie to decorate. Only, these cookies are kind of kooky! Maybe it’s shaped like a lightning bolt, but the prompt is “Dolls No One Bought.” You’ll have to get creative because your creation will be pitted against those of other bakers.

Perfect Timing for Party Season

I feel like fall — and arguably this fall more than others — is the time of year we crave closeness and comfort. We want to surround ourselves with the people we love and laugh ourselves silly. Having five brand-new Jackbox games definitely makes that a little easier to arrange. I mean, there’s also the potential you’ll (temporarily) wreck your friendships, but it’s all part of the fun.