There’s no question that Jennifer Garner is one of the strongest and most active actors in the game right now. Even in her Alias days, she was kicking butt and taking names. Well, she finally gave her fans a glimpse into just what she does to stay healthy and strong.

While it involves jumping, squatting, and hilarious posing (I think she adds that in for good measure), Garner, 50, jokes that her workout routine makes her kids cringe. But really, there’s nothing cringey about a 50-year-old woman moving, jumping, and sweating like she’s 25.

Garner is all charm and pep in the hilarious video montage she shared to Instagram.

“If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty? 👟🤷🏻‍♀️👯‍♀️: @bethjnicely @thelimitfit),” she joked in the video's caption.

Garner shares children— Violet Anne, 17, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, and Samuel Garner, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

While Garner might joke that her “Jazzercise” routine embarrasses her kids, she’s opened up int he past about how her kids actually changed her entire outlook on health and fitness.

During an appearance on a March 2021 episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she told host Giovanna Fletcher that while some woman are able to “bounce right back” after having kids, she was “not one of them.”

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” she said. “It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig.”

This is also not the first time that the mom of three has shared her workouts on her social media. For example, in June 2021, Garner and her adorable 83-year-old mom worked out together and showed how they both work to stay strong.

In the endearing video posted to Instagram, Garner and her mom, Pat, walk around the workout studio, lift weights, and share some witty banter.

“My mom started working out at the age of 80, and at 83, with the guidance of her beloved trainer Mike Irving, she is an expert. 🏋🏼‍♀️🏋️‍♂️🏋️ Naturally, I asked Mom to train me during a recent visit,” Garner captioned the post.

At the end of the video, Garner asks her mom if her trainer will be impressed with her workout. Pat giggles and says, “He's always impressed. He tells everybody he has this 83-year-old woman who closes all of her rings.” Pat is referring to the activity-tracking "rings" on her Apple Watch, of course.