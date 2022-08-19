A Las Vegas wedding did seem a little too simple for one of the most famous couples in the world. In exciting news, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly celebrate their marriage with their kids, family members and close friends near Savannah, Georgia this weekend, according to multiple outlets.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, have apparently planned out a days-long celebration, with a ceremony for around 100 people taking place on Saturday at Ben’s private estate in Riceboro. There will be a rehearsal dinner Friday and a barbecue picnic on Sunday, according to Page Six. The pair’s children — J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel Garner, 10 — will be in attendance alongside Bennifer’s parents and siblings, including Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck. Friends like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Leah Remini and Drea de Matteo will reportedly also be there.

Lopez is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress, and Vogue magazine will document her bridal weekend. Interior designer and event guru Colin Cowie is planning the lavish celebration while life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will officiate, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Affleck’s 87-acre home Georgia, which he bought in 2003, has plenty of space for entertaining. According to Homes & Gardens, the mansion is 6,000 square feet and features classic furnishings and pinewood flooring. Two other structures, the “Summer Cottage” and “Oyster House,” are also included on the Hampton Island estate.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a storied history.

Lopez and Affleck have a storied history together. The pair first dated in the early aughts and got engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding in 2003, in part due to “excessive media attention.” They officially ended their relationship in 2004 and went on to marry Anthony and Garner, respectively, before eventually finding their way back to each other in 2021 following Lopez’s split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April 2021 with a green diamond engagement ring and they got married in Vegas at the Little White Wedding chapel on July 16, 2022.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote on her newsletter, On the J.Lo. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

This weekend sounds like it might just top that day, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck.