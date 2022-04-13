Jennifer Lopez is sharing some pretty personal details about her engagement to Ben Affleck — and we are, shall you say, on the floor. The singer and actress, who said “yes” to Affleck for a second time after calling off their initial engagement in January 2004, broke down his proposal on her newsletter, On the JLo, calling it her biggest dream come true.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

She also posted a video of her reaction to the “perfect moment,” and teared up when explaining that Affleck “said some things I’ll never forget.” At the end of the clip, she looks up and whispers, “I love you,” with Affleck — presumably behind the camera — responding with, “I love you, too.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were in a famed early aughts romance that ended, in part, due to unrelenting media attention. The now older and wiser pair have made their second chance at love work since rekindling their relationship last year. Affleck proposed with a green diamond engagement ring, which JLo showed off in photos as well as in the video.

“Green has always been my lucky color,” she wrote, “and now, for sure, it always will be.”

Jennifer Lopez’s green diamond ring. On the JLo

The Marry Me star added of the engagement, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people,” she concluded.

After they initially went their separate ways, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and they welcomed twins, Max and Emme, now 14. After they split, she dated backup dancer Casper Smart before breaking off her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez last April.

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work. The most important thing is being a good father,” Affleck told WSJ Magazine in December. “The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully.”

Well, Ben, now’s your (second) chance with Jenny from the Block. Congrats to the happy couple!